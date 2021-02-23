Milton High's girls swim team made it a Janesville sweep Tuesday night.
Four nights after beating Janesville Craig to open the alternate fall season, the Red Hawks won a dual meet at Janesville Parker, 121-49.
Milton won 10 of 11 events, including all three relays.
Eleanor Parker, Bailey Ratzburg and Azia Lynn Koser led the way.
Parker won the 50 free (27.21), the 100 free (59.41) and was part of the winning 200 free and 400 free relay teams
Ratzburg won the 200 freestyle (2:00.42) and the 100 breaststroke and was part of the freestyle relays.
And Koser won the 100 butterfly (1:02.23) and the 100 backstroke (1:04.07) and was part of the winning 200 medley relay and 200 free relay teams.
Kailee Sitter picked up the lone victory for Parker, taking the 500 free in 5:56.14. She was also second in the 100 butterfly. Tadyn McCann was second in both the 50 and 200 freestyle events.
Parker hosts DeForest in a meet Friday.
MILTON 121, PARKER/EVANSVILLE 49
200 medley relay--Milton (Julia Jaecks, Zoe Mattox, Azia Lyn Koser, Ellen Toberman) 2:07.26. 200 free--Bailey Ratzburg (M) 2:00.42, Tadyn McCann (P) 2:10.03, Madelyn Schuetz (M) 2:18.07. 200 IM--Jade Fladhammer (M) 2:31.19, Mattox 2:38.52, Chelsea Woletz (M) 2:39.33. 50 free--Eleanor Parker (M) 27.21, McCann 27.30, Alyssa Fons (M) 27.45. 100 fly--Koser 1:02.23, Kailee Sitter (P) 1:06.59, Jasmine Krause (M) 1:14.65. 100 free--Parker 59.41, Fons 59.65, Toberman 1:04.88. 500 free--Sitter 5:56.14, Jaecks 6:04.03, Schuetz 6:12.53. 200 free relay--Milton (Fons, Parker, Koser, Ratzburg) 1:45.87, Parker/Evansville 1:51.54. 100 back--Koser 1:04.07, Fladhammer 1:06.85, Katie Leach (P) 1:14.70. 100 breaststroke--Ratzburg 1:09.51, Woletz 1:19.35, Mattox 1:21.10. 400 free relay--Milton (Parker, Fons, Fladhammer, Ratzburg) 3:53.14, Parker/Evansville 4:09.49.