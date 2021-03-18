Erin Jensen called Thursday night's victory for the Janesville Parker/Evansville girls swim team bittersweet.
The team cruised past visiting Racine Case in a dual meet, but it marked the final home meet for the seniors, as well as for the team as a co-op.
"A win, but one that was bittersweet," Jensen said. "We had a great night celebrating our seniors and our team."
The seniors included captains Kailee Sitter and Megan Christens, as well as Brina Rickman, Ally Phillips, Audrey Smiley, Jaida Salaam and Grace Peterson.
Sitter won the 200-yard individual medley, the 100 butterfly and was part of the winning 200 medley relay and 200 free relay teams.
Christens won the 500 free and was part of the winning 400 free relay team.
Tadyn McCann joined Sitter as a four-event winner, taking the 50 free and the 100 breaststroke and being part of two winning relays.
The WIAA announced Thursday it has slated culminating events for the alternate fall season. Parker/Evansville, along with Janesville Craig, Beloit Memorial, Milton and Monroe/New Glarus, will swim in the Beloit Memorial Sectional on Tuesday, March 30. The alternate fall state meet is set for April 6 at Waukesha South.
PARKER 130, RACINE CASE 34
200 medley relay--Parker/Evansville (Tadyn McCann, Ally Phillips, Kailee Sitter, Amber Schoville), 2:05.54. 200 free--Nat Beyerl (PE) 2:30.34, 2. Brooklin Bergum (PE) 2:33.22. 200 IM--Sitter 2:24.64, 2. Jessen Arambula-Ethcell (PE) 2:42.84, 3. Hayley Kenyon (PE) 2:44.80. 50 free--McCann 27.05, 2. Kyley Evans (PE) 28.02. 100 fly--Sitter 1:06.27, 2. Katie Leach (PE) 1:10.42, 3. Brina Rickman (PE) 1:15.32. 100 free--Schoville 1:01.99, 2. Arambula-Etchell 1:05.55, 3. Kenyon 1:07.25. 500 free--Megan Christens (PE) 6:36.97, 2. Phillips 6:39.55. 200 free relay--Parker/Evansville (Evans, McCann, Sitter, Schoville), 1:51.66. 100 back--Leach 1:12.15, 2. Christens 1:17.50, 3. Audrey Smiley (PE) 1:20.34. 100 breaststroke--McCann 1:19.38, 2. Evans 1:25.13, 3. Phillips 1:25.66. 400 free relay--Parker/Evansville (Rickman, Samantha Schumacher, Christens, Leach) 4:24.77.