The Janesville Parker/Evansville girls swim team closed out the regular season with a third-place finish in the Middleton Invitational on Saturday.
Middleton won the event with 752 points, ahead of Verona/Mount Horeb (395.5), Parker/Evansville (303.5) and Sun Prairie (299).
"Huge thanks to Middleton for hosting a mock conference for swimmers who will not be swimming at sectionals," Parker/Evansville coach Erin Jensen said. "It gave so many swimmers a final meet to end this odd season."
Jensen said the team's swimmers posted 16 personal-best times, including seniors Megan Christens (6:26.16 in the 500 free), Grace Peterson (7:09.91 in the 500 free and 1:42.67 in the 100 breaststroke) and Brina Rickman (100 fly).
Parker/Evansville will compete against Janesville Craig, Milton and Beloit Memorial in a WIAA subsectional meet hosted by Beloit on Tuesday.
Middleton Invitational
TEAM SCORES
Middleton 752, Verona/Mount Horeb 395.5, Janesville Parker/Evansville 303.5, Sun Prairie 299
EVENT WINNERS AND NOTABLE PARKER/EVANSVILLE FINISHERS
200 medley relay--Middleton 1:51.69. 200 freestyle--Ellie Eisele (M) 2:07.73, 3. Madison Leeder (PE) 2:14.06. 200 IM--Mandy Beggs (V) 2:28.99. 50 free--Ryanne Woodall (M) 24.90. 100 fly--Brianna Acker (M) 1:00.63. 100 free--Maddy Lawn (M) 54.66. 500 free--Molly Keebler (M) 5:20.54, 4. Megan Christens (PE) 6:26.16. 200 free relay--Middleton 1:41.16, 4. Parker/Evansville (Christens, Brina Rickman, Leeder, Samantha Schumacher), 1:57.02. 100 back--Lily Mair (M) 1:00.88. 100 breaststroke--Serena Haack (M) 1:12.39. 400 free relay--Middleton 3:45.58.