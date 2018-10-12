The Janesville Parker/Evansville girls swim team dropped its Big Eight Conference dual finale Friday against Beloit Memorial, 107-63.

Kailee Sitter won the 500-meter freestyle in 5 minutes, 46.47 seconds, while Megan Klinger won the 100-meter breaststroke in 1:18.11 to lead the Vikings.

Beloit Memorial’s Amya Bessel won both the 100-meter butterfly and 100-meter freestyle swims. Memorial won all three relay events.

BELOIT MEMORIAL 107, JANESVILLE PARKER/EVANSVILLE 63

200 medley relay—Beloit Memorial 1:59, JPEV 2:18.22.

200 free—Sydney Prowse (BM) 2:13.62, Maggie Barnes (JPEV) 2:13.62, Bea Champeny-Johns (BM) 2:15.34.

200 individual medley—Katie Landon (BM) 2:25.48, Noa Levy (BM) 2:29.49, Megan Klinger (JPEV) 2:33.42.

50 free—McKenzie Jacobson (BM) 27.81, Prasia Jackson (BM) 27.93, Madison Leeder (JPEV) 28.05.

100 fly—Amya Bessel (BM) 1:04.24, Champeny-Johns 1:10.97, Katie Leach (JPEV) 1:11.94.

100 free—Bessel 58.88, Barnes 1:01.16, Kate Gianvecchio (BM) 1:02.53.

500 free—Kailee Sitter (JPEV) 5:46.47, Tadyn McCann (JPEV) 5:50.17, Landon 5:50.24.

200 free relay—Beloit Memorial 1:48.59, JPEV 1:52.62.

100 back—Levy 1:06.89, Champeny-Johns 1:07.03, McCann 1:09.88.

100 breast—Klinger 1:18.11, Olivia Rainiero (JPEV) 1:18.12, Champeny-Johns 1:19.

400 free relay—Beloit Memorial 3:58.47, JPEV 4:10.16.

