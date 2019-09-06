Janesville Parker/Evansville and Janesville Craig each suffered Big Eight Conference girls swimming defeats on Friday night.

Sun Prairie defeated Parker/Evansville 132-38 at the Parker pool. Verona/Mount Horeb defeated visiting Craig 121-49.

Parker/Evansville coach Erin Jensen used the meet against Sun Prairie to give her swimmers chances to compete in events they usually don’t.

“It was a great night for the girls as they all got to swim things a little different,” Jensen wrote in an e-mail. “Many got personal bests in event they usually do not get a chance to swim competively.”

Tadyn McCann led Parker/Evansville with a third-place finish in the 500 freestyle in 5:46.05.

SUN PRAIRIE 138, PARKER/EVANSVILLE 32

(Winners, any top-3 Parker/Evansville finishes)

200 medley relay—1. Sun Prairie, 1:55.20. 200 freestyle—Grace Sala (SP), 2:03.02. 200 individual medley—Olivia Sala (SP), 2:15.96. 50 freestyle—Brooke Laube (SP) 26.88. 100 butterfly—Ella Gunnick (SP), 1:04.20. 100 freestyle—Janelle Schulz (SP), 55.86. 500 freestyle—Grace Sala (SP) 5:32.29; 3. Tadyn McCann (P?E), 5:46.05. 200 freestyle relay—Sun Prairie, 1:44.71. 100 backstroke—Cassidy Carey (SP), 59.88. 100 breaststroke—Janelle Schulz (SP), 1:10.50; 400 freestyle relay—Sun Prairie, 3:47.65.

VERONA/MOUNT HOREB 121, CRAIG 49

200 medley relay: 1, VMH (Malecki, Zuehl, Klabough, Moore), 2:14.84. 200 freestyle: 1, Blas, VMH, 2:18.45. 200 individual medley: 1, Klabough, VMH, 2:38.00. 50 freestyle: 1 (tie), Malecki, VMH, :29.40; 1, (tie), Drexler, VMH, :29.40. 100 butterfly: 1, Neumann, VMH, 1:13.88. 100 freestyle: 1, McCartney, VMH, 1:03.02. 500 freestyle: 1, Zuehl, VMH, 4:48.01. 200 freestyle relay: 1, VMH (Neumann, Gneuwich, Felsheim, Malecki), 1:57.91. 100 backstroke: 1, McCartney, VMH, 1:13.68. 100 breaststroke: 1, Zeuhl, VMH, 1:20.27. 400 freestyle relay: 1, VMH (Brazeau, Gneuwich, Blas, McCartney), 4:29.86.