Janesville's high school girls swim teams were in action Friday night, with both program losing by identical scores to Madison schools in Big Eight Conference duals.

Janesville Parker/Evansville lost at home to Madison Memorial, 127-43, and Craig lost by the same score to visiting Madison West.

Coach Erin Jensen said the Vikings were led by their butterfly swimmers. Kailee Sitter was second in the 100 butterfly, and multiple other athletes posted personal-best times.

"Our butterflyers stole the show," Jensen said.

Tadyn McCann posted her best time in the 200 freestyle, winning in 2:08.04 for Parker/Evansville's lone victory on the night. It was the seventh-best time in the event in program history.

Sitter also finished second in the 200 IM, while McCann was third in the 100 backstroke.

Janesville Craig also had one lone event win. Freshman Ally Donagan won the 500 freestyle in 5:29.17, and she was also second in the 200 freestyle.

Kadence Woods had a pair of third-place finishes for the Cougars.

“The girls swam really well and raced hard against some difficult opposition," Craig coach Charlotte Davies said. "I’m extremely proud how they have been working all season long and pushing themselves out of their comfort zones.”

Craig swims at Madison Memorial next Friday, while Parker is at the Beloit Memorial invite Saturday and hosts Beloit next Friday.

MEMORIAL 127, PARKER/EVANSVILLE 43

200 medley relay--Memorial 1:59.77. 200 freestyle--Tadyn McCann (PE) 2:08.04. 200 IM--Ella DeFever (M) 2:16.76; 2. Kailee Sitter (PE) 2:23.52. 50 freestyle--Sophie Schmitz (M) 26.87; 3. Amber Schoville (P) 27.27. 100 butterfly--Jackie House (M) 1:05.23; 2. Sitter 1:05.50. 100 freestyle--Carly McKeon (M) 56.69. 500 freestyle--DeFever 5:26.83. 200 free relay--Memorial 1:46.64. 100 backstroke--Schmitz 1:05.87; 3. McCann 1:07.09. 100 breaststroke--Kiara Bissen (M) 1:11.71; 2. Olivia Rainiero (PE) 1:18.33. 400 free relay--Memorial 3:54.12.

CRAIG VS. WEST

TEAM SCORE NOT AVAILABLE

200 medley relay--West, 1:55.15. 200 freestyle--Natalie Schick (W) 2:00.73; 2. Ally Donagan (C), 2:00.82. 200 IM--Bridget Sullivan (W) 2:21.54; 3. Kadence Woods (C), 2:27.12. 50 freestyle--Zeynep Yapici (W), 1:10.81; 3. Abby Young (C), 1:22.36. 100 butterfly--Evy Laursen (W) 1:00.60; 3. Woods 1:08.02. 100 freestyle--Maddy Reid (W) 55.76. 500 freestyle--Donagan 5:29.17. 200 free relay--West, 1:42.73. 100 backstroke--Lily Wong (W) 1:04.98; 3. Sydney Guenther (C), 1:09.89. 100 breaststroke--Ella Klodd (W) 1:13.46; 3. Dakota Reece (C), 1:16.57. 400 free relay--West 3:48.38.