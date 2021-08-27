Ally Donagan and Dakota Reece provided bright spots Friday evening on a night otherwise filled with difficult challenges for the Craig girls swimming team.
Donagan won two events and Reece won one as the Cougars dropped a 125-45 decision to Madison West in a Big Eight Conference dual meet at Craig.
“It was a tough night in the Cougar pool, despite quite a few best times,” Craig coach Jennifer Punzel said in an email. “(I’m) extremely proud of the fight the girls put up, never giving up, having amazing sportsmanship and enthusiasm for their team and their sport.
“Some meets are just not winnable, so we strived to attain best times and practiced skills.”
Donagan made sure both of her individual events were winnable. The junior won the 200-yard freestyle in 2 minutes, 1.91 seconds, and later won the 500 freestyle in 5:31.95.
Also for Craig, Reece won the 100 freestyle in 55.34 seconds, more than a second ahead of the next-best finisher.
Memorial dunks Parker
Madison Memorial won all 11 events, earned all 11 runner-up finishes and took nine third-place finishes in a 138-28 victory over visiting Parker.
The Vikings’ third places came from Kyley Evans in the 100 freestyle (1:00.35) and Tadyn McCann in the 100 breaststroke (1:23.25).
MADISON WEST 125, CRAIG 45
200-yard medley relay—Madison West (Ellen Osthelder, Evy Laursen, Bella Granetzke, Amalia Shields), 1:54.48. 200 freestyle—Ally Donagan, JC, 2:01.91. 200 individual medley—Natalie Austin, MW, 2:23.02. 50 freestyle—Osthelder, MW, :25.44. 100 butterfly—Granetzke, MW, 1:00.84. 100 freestyle—Dakota Reece, JC, :55.34. 500 freestyle—Donagan, JC, 5:31.95. 200 freestyle relay—Madison West (Annabelle Pollock, Grantezke, Skylar Mirus, Natalie Chandler), 1:42.00. 100 backstroke—Osthelder, MW, 1:01.72. 100 breaststroke—Laursen, MW, 1:10.23. 400 freestyle—Madison West (Pollock, Granetzke, Ava Pulvermacher, Hannah Mello), 3:47.09. At Craig.
MADISON MEMORIAL 138, PARKER 28
200-yard medley relay—Madison Memorial (Bella Gonzalez, Lauren Slattery, Claudia Carson, Jillian Holler), 2:08.20. 200 freestyle—Lilbit Schutz, MM, 2:07.54. 200 individual medley—Kya Harms, 2:22.78. 50 freestyle—Holler, MM, :25.51. 100 butterfly—Jeanelle Alonso, MM, 1:05.45. 100 freestyle—Carson, MM, :55.61. 500 freestyle—Holler, MM, 5:31.74. 200 freestyle—Madison Memorial (Chloe Plautz, Lindsey Greene, Lauren Slattery, Bella Gonzales), 1:43.98. 100 backstroke—Harms, MM, 1:05.36. 100 breaststroke—Carson, MM, 1:13.59. 400 freestyle relay—Madison Memorial (Voeks, Maddie Silverwood, Pellitteri, Bauer), 4:11.89. At Memorial.