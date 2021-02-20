The alternate fall season officially left the blocks Friday night.
The Janesville Craig and Parker/Evansville high school girls swim teams opened the COVID-19 pandemic-forced season with dual meets. Parker/Evansville topped Beloit Memorial, 83-69, and Milton High beat Craig 94-76.
The WIAA set official dates for the alternate fall season when many schools around the state opted out of playing their normal fall sports seasons.
The Parker/Evansville team used its depth to down the Purple Knights, as it won just two individual events.
Junior Taidyn McCann was first in the 200-yard freestyle in 2:11.16, while senior Kailee Sitter won the 100 butterfly in 1:08.82. Sitter was also second in the 200 individual medley, and McCann second in the 100 backstroke.
Azia Lynn Koser and Bailey Ratzburg helped lead Milton past Craig. Koser won the 100 butterfly (1:03.55), the 100 backstroke (1:05.62) and was part of the Red Hawks' winning 200 and 400 freestyle relays. Ratzburg was also part of those relays and won the 200 IM (2:12.35) and the 500 free (5:18.16).
Eleanor Parker was part of the winning relays and took the 200 free, while the relays' fourth member, Alyssa Fons, also won the 50 free.
Dakota Reece led the way for the Cougars. She won the 100 breaststroke (1:12.76) and the 100 free (54.93) and was part of Craig's winning 200 medley relay.
PARKER/EVANSVILLE 83, BELOIT MEMORIAL 69
200 medley relay--Beloit 1:59.93, Parker 2:06.57. 200 free--Tadyn McCann (P) 2:11.16. 200 IM--Faith Sill (B) 2:14.75, 2. Kailee Sitter (P) 2:29.52, 3. Katie Leach (P) 2:41.40. 50 free--Kori Burnett (B) 27.06, 3. Amber Schoville (P) 28.37. 100 fly--Sitter 1:08.82. 100 free--Burnett 1:00.20, 3. Madison Leeder (P) 1:03.83. 50 free--Jessen Arambula-Ethcell (P) 6:23.07, 2. Leach 6:47.98. 200 free relay--Beloit 1:55.44, Parker 2:00.25. 100 back--Sill 58.21, 2. McCann 1:07.13, 3. Kyley Evans (P) 1:12.17. 100 breaststroke--Sydney Prowse (B) 1:17.73, 3. Ally Phillips (P) 1:25.82. 400 free relay--Beloit 4:06.00, Parker 4:11.52.
MILTON 94, CRAIG 76
200 medley relay--Craig (Sydney Guenther, Dakota Reece, Ally Donagan, Kadence Woods) 1:58.62, 2. Milton 2:07.12. 200 free--Eleanor Parker (M) 2:09.16, 2. Woods 2:10.91, 3. Madelyn Schuetz (M) 2:16.56. 200 IM--Bailey Ratzburg (M) 2:12.35, 2. Donagan 2:25.55, 3. Jade Fladhammer (M) 2:32.69. 50 free--Alyssa Fons (M) 27.71, 2. Claire Rusert (C) 28.33, 3. Adison Slama (M) 28.58. 100 fly--Azia Lynn Koser (M) 1:03.55, 2. Guenther 1:05.09, 3. Woods 1:07.98. 100 free--Reece 54.93, Parker 59.08, Fons 1:00.88. 500 free--Ratzburg 5:18.16, Donagan 5:48.65, Schuetz, n/a. 200 free relay--Milton (Koser, Parker, Fons, Ratzburg) 1:47.00, Craig 1:53.90. 100 back--Koser 1:05.62, Guenther 1:07.03, Izzy Walter (C) 1:09.99. 100 breaststroke--Reece 1:12.76, Fladhammer 1:19.22, Zoe Mattox (M) 1:19.58. 400 free relay--Milton (Ratzburg, Parker, Fons, Koser) 3:51.35, Craig 3:53.53.