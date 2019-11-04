Perfect and freshman are words seldom used together in sports.

Bailey Ratzburg is making it work.

The first-year Milton High swimmer has raced in 28 individual races this season. Her record in those races, 28-0.

Perfect.

Ratzburg added two more races to that record Saturday at the Badger South Conference meet at Madison Edgewood. She won the 200-yard IM by 0.1 seconds, winning in 2:10.87 over Edgewood’s Anna TeDuits. She won the 100 breaststroke in 1:08.67.

Growing up near a river, Ratzburg made sure she knew how to swim early.

She joined the Milton Marlins club when she was 6 years old and started competitive swimming at 7.

Almost seven years later, Ratzburg has burst onto the high school swim scene.

In her first prep swim meet, Ratzburg placed first in two events against Edgewood, the defending Division 2 state champions.

She finished first in the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:09.36 seconds and first in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:08.71.

“I remember looking up at the clock and thinking, oh my gosh,” Milton head coach Lindsey Hassenfelt said last week. “I looked immediately at the record board to see what the records were. The first thing I thought in my head was she was going to break those varsity records.”

The 200-yard IM record at Milton is held by Bridgette Alexander, now a member of the U.S. National Swimming Team. Alexander’s school record of 2:04.54 was a state championship time, and Ratzburg was less than five seconds away from the mark in her first race.

“For her to be only four seconds away from the IM record— and that’s a state champion time— is impressive,” Hassenfelt said.

Ratzburg was also less than five seconds away from Jennah Haney’s 100-yard breaststroke school record of 1:03.74.

She has continued to impress during her freshman campaign since that first meet.

Along with her perfect record, Ratzburg already has taken down two 2018 Division 2 state champions so far this season.

Ratzburg defeated Whitewater’s Ella Houwers twice at the Elkhorn Invitational in September and bested Monroe/New Glarus’ Mekenzie Hammer in the same week in a dual.

So what has been Ratzburg’s secret recipe for her freshman season success?

“I train a lot, six days a week I drive up to Madison,” Ratzburg said. “It’s an hour there and an hour back. I feel like I put in a lot of work and a lot of time.”

Along with her work ethic, Ratzburg seems to be ahead of her high school counterparts when it comes to the mental part of the sport.

“When things get tough for me, I go back to the basics of swimming, just having fun,” Ratzburg said. “I think about when I first started, which helps me mentally.”

And finally a touch of humble doesn’t hurt.

“She takes critique very well. She’s very humble,” Hassenfelt said. “Even though she has an undefeated season, you would never know.”

Undefeated marks almost two months into the season aren’t common.

Not even senior and University of Minnesota swim commit Danielle Cramer holds an unblemished individual record this season. Cramer continued her impressive career by winning the conference title in the 100 butterfly (57.34 and the 100 backstroke (57.30).

Part of Ratzburg’s success this season can be traced back to trying chase down Cramer in practice.

“At practice she (Cramer) really pushes to her limit, which pushes me to my limit,” Ratzburg said. “That made me want to step up. It’s a friendly competition.”

Just as Cramer advanced to the state meet as a freshman, a trip the UW Natatorium almost seems like a formality for Ratzburg this year.

“I would really like to podium in the 200 IM,” Ratzburg said. “I would love the relay (200-yard medley and 400-yard freestyle) to go, too. Just that team aspect, going there my freshman season with the relay and having my team behind me would be a good goal for me.”Next up for Ratzburg and the Red Hawks is the WIAA Division 1 Beloit Memorial Sectional at 1 p.m. Saturday.

“It (the perfect record) really does push me sometimes; I want to keep the streak going,” Ratzburg said. “I think it motivates me. I’m a freshman, I want to see how much I can do my freshman year.”

Badger South Conference girls swim meet

At Edgewood, SaturdayTEAM SCORESMadison Edgewood 522, McFarland 406, Milton 290.5, Stoughton 253, Monroe/New Glarus 219, Oregon 196.5, Monona Grove 196, Fort Atkinson 54, Watertown 30.

EVENT WINNERS AND OTHER TOP MILTON FINISHES200 medley relay—Edgewood 1:48.86; 3. Milton, 1:53.06. 200 freestyle—DeeDee Walker (ME) 1:55.45; 4. Eleanor Parker (Mil) 2:02.98. 200 IM—Bailey Ratzburg (Mil) 2:10.87. 50 freestyle—Abby Reid (ME) 24.12. 100 butterfly—Danielle Cramer (Mil) 57.34. 100 freestyle—Reid 53.05. 500 freestyle—Walker 5:17.57. 200 free relay—Edgewood 1:38.31. 100 backstroke—Cramer 57.30. 100 breaststroke—Ratzburg 1:08.67. 400 free relay—Edgewood 3:36.66; 2. Milton 3:40.56.