Division 2 powerhouse Madison Edgewood dominated at the Blackhawk Invitational girls swim meet Saturday.

The Crusaders finished with 495 points, with Burlington a distant second with 370.

Milton, behind two wins each from Danielle Cramer and Bailey Ratzburg, finished third with 314 and Janesville Craig was sixth.

Cramer, a senior and University of Minnesota recruit, won the 100 butterfly and the 100 backstroke.

Ratzburg, a freshman, picked up wins in the 200 individual medley and the 100 breaststroke.

Craig was led by freshman Ally Donagan’s second-place finish in the 500 freestyle.

“The girls raced really hard and executed what we’ve been working on in practice,” Craig coach Charlotte Davies said. “For me, it’s always great to see them having fun and enjoying swimming, I definitely saw that this weekend and look forward to seeing more of that as we get close to the end of the season.”

Blackhawk Invitational

TEAM SCORES

Madison Edgewood 495, Burlington 370, Milton 314, Baraboo 267, Lake Geneva Badger 243, Janesville Craig 201, Elkhorn 193, Fort Atkinson 85

INDIVIDUAL AND RELAY RESULTS

200 medley relay—1. Edgewood 1:50.9; 2. Baraboo 1:53.92

200 freestyle—1. Dee Dee Walker (ME) 1:57.63; 2. Megan Schultz (Bur) 1:58.56

200 individual medley—1. Bailey Ratzburg (Mil) 2:09.78; 2. Anna teDuits (ME) 2:14.44

50 freestyle—1. Maeve O’Driscoll (ME) 24.76; 2. Sophie Reed (ME) 26.13

100 butterfly—1. Danielle Cramer (Mil) 57.81; 2. Izzy Enz (ME) 1:01.94; 100 freestyle—1. O’Driscoll (ME) 53.6; 2. Abby Reid (ME) 54.18

500 freestyle—1. Walker (ME) 5:19.0; 2. Ally Donagan (JC) 5:31.63

200 freestyle relay—1. Edgewood 1:40.05; 2. Badger 1:45.4

100 backstroke—1. Cramer (Mil) 57.27; 2. teDuits (ME) 58.6

100 breaststroke—1. Ratzburg (Mil) 1:08.24; 2. Megan Schultz (bur) 1:08.62

400 freestyle—1. Edgewood 3:38.35; 2. Milton 3:42.63