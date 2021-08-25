Milton High's girls swim team feasted off a little bit of home cooking Saturday.
Competing in the Tom Lieder Invitational in the brand-spanking new Lieder Family Pool, the Red Hawks rolled to the team title.
Led by junior Bailey Ratzburg and freshman Ella Schultz, Milton finished with 434 points. The River Valley/Richland Center co-op team was a distant second with 275 and the co-op team of Lodi/Wisconsin Heights third with 245.
Milton practiced and competed at Fort Atkinson High School's pool during the alternate fall season last spring because of ongoing construction at Milton High. Saturday was the first chance for this year's team to compete in the state-of-the-art Lieder Family Pool.
"It was really cool to see the reaction from not only our girls, but all the other teams and coaches," Milton coach Lindsey Hassenfelt said. "People were walking in, taking out their phones and getting pictures and recording everything."
Hassenfelt added, "I know our girls had a lot of adrenaline once the meet started because of all the excitement surrounding being able to swim in their home pool for the first time. It was a great day, not just for our team, but for the whole Milton community because of what this pool means for so many."
Ratzburg, who finished sixth in the 200 individual medley as a freshman at the 2019 WIAA Division 1 state meet, won the event Saturday and finished second in the 100 breaststroke. She was 17th in the event at state in 2019.
Schultz won the 200 freestyle and took second in the 500 freestyle, while senior Alyssa Fons placed second in the 100 freestyle and swam on both of the Red Hawks' winning 200 and 400 freestyle relay teams.
"I was very happy with how we swam for the first meet," Hassenfelt said. "These girls swim year-round, so their endurance is good.
"As we go forward with the season, I like this team's chances to have success—both individually and as a team. We've got a very strong freshmen class, and those that are back from last spring are working hard and have a lot of talent."
Tom Lieder Invitational
TEAM SCORES
Milton 434, River Valley/Richland Center 275, Lodi/Heights 245, Janesville Parker 242, Beloit Memorial 238, Jefferson/Cambridge 224, Stoughton 215, Edgerton/Evansville 173, Delavan-Darien 103, Milton B 50
