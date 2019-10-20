Danielle Cramer and Bailey Ratzburg won two events each to lead Milton High’s girls swim team to the Cougar Sprint Meet championship Saturday.

Milton finished with 268.5 points, with host Janesville Craig second with 264.5. Janesville Parker/Evansville was fifth.

The meet featured events that are not usually in a high school meet rotation.

Cramer, a senior, won the 100 backstroke and 100 butterfly.

The freshman Ratzburg won the 100 breaststroke and the 100 individual medley.

Craig’s Dakota Reece won the 50 breaststroke.

“We were very excited to try this new format and it was a great success,” Craig coach Charlotte Davies said. “It was great to see the girls stepping up and swimming fast for all of the teams.”

“It was a great meet for our girls, and they really raced hard and that showed in the close results at the end.”

Parker/Evansville’s Tadyn McCann won the 50 backstroke.

TEAM SCORESMilton 268.5, Janesville Craig 264.5, Rockford Boylan 210, Elkhorn 188, Janesville Parker/Evansville 183, Rockford Guilford 111, Elkhorn JV 20

INDIVIDUAL AND RELAY RESULTS200 medley relay—1. Craig (Sydney Guenther, Dakota Reece, Ally Donagan, Kadence Woods) 2:00.74; 2. Parker/Evansville 2:01.79

100 freestyle—1. Nhia Caras (RB) 55.08; 2. Caroline Burki (Mil) 56.33

50 butterfly—1. Azia Lynn Koser (Mil) 28.72; 2. Woods (JC) 30.37

100 backstroke—1. Danielle Cramer (Mil) 57.8; 2. Molly Ryan (RB) 1:03.3

100 breaststroke—Bailey Ratzburg (Mil) 1:10:01; 2. Reece (JC) 1:15.06

200 freestyle relay—1. Milton (Cramer, Burki, Parker, Ratzburg) 1:41.27; 2. Boylan 1:41.84

50 freestyle—1. Caras (RB) 24.14; 2. Burki (Mil) 25.92

100 butterfly—1. Cramer (Mil) 58.55; 2. Azia Lynn Koser (Mil) 1:03.33

50 backstroke—1. Tadyn McCann (JP/E) 30.13; 2. Sidney Murphy (Elk) 30.63

50 breaststroke—1. Reece (JC) 33.07; 2. Olivia Moore (Elk) 34.63

100 individual medley—1. Ratzburg (Mil) 1:00.62; 2. Molly Ryan (RB) 1:06.39

400 freestyle relay—1. Boylan 3:35.38; 2. Craig 3:39.01