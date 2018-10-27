Middleton High won the Big Eight Conference Meet girls swim title Saturday with 546.5 points, finishing well ahead of runner-up Sun Prairie (448).
Janesville Craig was eighth with 34 points. Janesville Parker/Evansville was 10th with 10 points.
Kaylee Oja of Craig recorded the top finish for Janesville's schools by taking 18th in the 100-yard breaststroke.
Craig and Parker will compete next Saturday in the WIAA Division 1 Middleton sectional.
BIG EIGHT CONFERENCE MEET
TEAM STANDINGS
Middleton 546.5; Sun Prairie 448; Madison West 419; Madison Memorial 415.5; Verona Area/Mount Horeb 297; Madison La Follette 60; Beloit Memorial 42; Janesville Craig 34; Madison East 16; Janesville Parker/Evansville 10.
INDIVIDUAL EVENT RESULTS
(Winner; top 15 local finishes)
Diving—Rian Wells (MW0, 322.10.
200 medley relay—1. Middleton, 1:47.86.
200 freestyle—1. Makenna Licking (Middleton), 1:55.35.
200 individual medley—1. Grace Bennin (Verona/Mount Horeb), 2:05.45.
50 freestyle—1. Sophie Fiske (Sun Prairie), 23.72.
100 butterfly—1. Katrina Marty (West), 57.57.
100 freestyle—1. Sophie Fiske (Sun Prairie), 52.11.
500 freestyle—1. Makenna Licking (Middleton), 5:11.32.
200 freestyle relay—1. Sun Prairie, 1:38.33.
100 backstroke—1. Natalie Schick (West), 58.01.
100 breaststroke—1. Grace Bennin (Verona), 1:04.01.
400 freestyl relay—1. Middleton, 3:31.59.
