Middleton High won the Big Eight Conference Meet girls swim title Saturday with 546.5 points, finishing well ahead of runner-up Sun Prairie (448). 

Janesville Craig was eighth with 34 points. Janesville Parker/Evansville was 10th with 10 points.

Kaylee Oja of Craig recorded the top finish for Janesville's schools by taking 18th in the 100-yard breaststroke.

Craig and Parker will compete next Saturday in the WIAA Division 1 Middleton sectional. 

BIG EIGHT CONFERENCE MEET

TEAM STANDINGS

Middleton 546.5; Sun Prairie 448; Madison West 419; Madison Memorial 415.5; Verona Area/Mount Horeb 297; Madison La Follette 60; Beloit Memorial 42; Janesville Craig 34; Madison East 16; Janesville Parker/Evansville 10.

INDIVIDUAL EVENT RESULTS

(Winner; top 15 local finishes)

Diving—Rian Wells (MW0, 322.10.

200 medley relay—1. Middleton, 1:47.86.

200 freestyle—1. Makenna Licking (Middleton), 1:55.35.

200 individual medley—1. Grace Bennin (Verona/Mount Horeb), 2:05.45.

50 freestyle—1. Sophie Fiske (Sun Prairie), 23.72.

100 butterfly—1. Katrina Marty (West), 57.57.

100 freestyle—1. Sophie Fiske (Sun Prairie), 52.11.

500 freestyle—1. Makenna Licking (Middleton), 5:11.32.

200 freestyle relay—1. Sun Prairie, 1:38.33.

100 backstroke—1. Natalie Schick (West), 58.01.

100 breaststroke—1. Grace Bennin (Verona), 1:04.01.

400 freestyl relay—1. Middleton, 3:31.59.

