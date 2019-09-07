Danielle Cramer and Bailey Ratzburg won two events each and also swam on two winning relays to lead Milton’s girls swim team to a second-place finish at the Elkhorn Invitational on Saturday.

Badger Conference powerhouse McFarland won the invite with 497 points, with Milton finishing second with 425. Janesville Parker/Evansville was fourth and host Elkhorn was fifth.

Cramer, a senior, won the 100 butterfly and the 100 backstroke.

Ratzburg, a freshman, won the 200 individual medley and the 100 breaststroke.

Parker’s top finish was a fifth-place finish in the 200 freestyle relay.

Elkhorn Invitational

TEAM SCORES

McFarland 497, Milton 425, Beloit Memorial 278, Janesville Parker/Evansville 264, Elkhorn 263, Whitewater 228, Kenosha Tremper 135, Delavan-Darien 64, Elkhorn JV 16

INDIVIDUAL AND RELAY RESULTS

200 medley relay—Milton (Danielle Cramer, Bailey Ratzburg, Azia Lynn Koser, Caroline Burki) 2:05.88

200 freestyle—Eleanor Parker (Mil) 2:17.31

200 individual medley—Bailey Ratzburg (Mil) 2:23.84

50 freestyle—Emily Schoenbrodt (McF) 29.21

100 butterfly—Cramer (Mil) 1:04.22

100 freestyle—Burki (Milton) 1:03.09

400 freestyle—Brianna Zimdars (Wh) 4:45.81

200 freestyle relay—McFarland 1:57.74

100 backstroke—Cramer (Mil) 1:04.91

100 breaststroke—Ratzburg (Mil) 1:15.93

400 freestyle relay—Milton (Cramer, Burki, Parker, Ratzburg) 4:04.89

Craig fifth at Red Raider Invite—Freshman Ally Donagan continued to accumulate top finishes as she won two events at the Red Raider Invite at Wauwatosa East High School on Saturday.

Donagan won the 200 individual medley in 2:22.44, and the 500 freestyle in 5:33.01 to help the Cougars finish fifth. In addition, Donagan swam the anchor leg of the Cougars’ 400 freestyle relay team that finished third. Kadence Woods, Izzy Walter and Sydney Guenther joined Donagan on that team.

The meet was won by West Bend West/East with 382 points. Badger High was second with 355 points. Craig finished with 229 points.

“The girls swam really well considering how tired they all are from heavy practices this past week,” Craig coach Charlotte Davis said in an e-mail. “The hard work they are putting in now is really going to show come the end of the season.”

Callie Ceshker of Badger won the 100 freestyle and was second in the 50 freestyle.

Red Raider Invite

TEAM SCORES

West Ben West/East, 382; Badger, 355; Madison La Follette, 262; Muskego, 254; Janesville Craig, 229; Divine Savior Holy Angels, 203; Wauwatosa East, 199; Western Lakes Co-op, 192.

INDIVIDUAL AND RELAY RESULTS (Winners, area top-3 finishers)

200 medley relay—WB West/East, 2:01.10.

200 freestyle—1. Ashley Jankowski (WBWE), 2:05.01; 2. Chopper Ceshker (Bad), 2:07.09.

200 individual medley—1. Ally Donagan (JC), 2:22.44; 3. Ella Eck (Bad), 2:28.47.50.

50 freestyle—1. Zaria Terry (LF), 24.84; 2. Callie Ceshker (Bad), 24.97.

100 butterfly—1. Zaria Terry (LF), 1:00.64; 3. Lauren O’Brien (Bad), 1:04.62.

100 freestyle—1. Callie Ceshker (Bad), 54.92.

500 freestyle—1. Ally Donagan (JC), 5:33.01.

200 freestyle relay—1. Badger (Zoe McNeil, Kearyn Brennan, Lauren O’Brien, Callie Ceshker), 1:44.90.

100 backstroke—1. Stella Gabor (TOSAE), 1:02.92.

100 breaststroke—1. Scout Correa (DSHA), 1:12.99; 2. Lauren O’Brien (Bad), 1:15.43.

400 freestyle relay—1. Badger (Kearyn Brennan, Ella Eck, Lauren O’Brien, Callie Ceshker), 3:50.47; 3. Craig (Kadence Woods, Izzy Walter, Sydney Guenther, Ally Donagan), 4:03.34.