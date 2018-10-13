Rylee Coleman, Allison Blank and Sommer Rhodes were part of two winning relays to lead Janesville Craig's girls swim team to a second-place finish Saturday at the Cougar Relays.
Rockford Boylan won the team title with 302, with Craig second at 264. Milton was third, Elkhorn fourth and the Janesville Parker/Evansville co-op fifth. The meet was held in Parker's pool because of mechanical problems with the Craig pool.
"Due to some facility issues with our pool at Craig, we are very thankful that we could host our annual Cougar Relay Meet at Parker," Craig coach Charlotte Davies said.
"This was the last regular season meet for us before championship season comes around. The girls are swimming very fast and we are all very excited for postseason competition."
Craig won the 850 crescendo and the 400 freestyle relays.
Milton picked up wins in the 300 butterfly and the 300 backstroke relays. Alyssa Fons and Danielle Cramer were on both winning relay teams for the Red Hawks.
Elkhorn won the 200 freestyle relay.
Cougar Relays
TEAM SCORES
Rockford Boylan 302, Janesville Craig 264, Milton 238, Elkhorn 220, Janesville Parker/Evansville 196, Rockford Guilford 132
RELAY RESULTS
200 medley--1. Boylan 2:07.76; 2. Guilford 2:08.53; 3. Parker/Evansville 2:08.89
850 crescendo--1. Craig (Sammi Eaton, Rylee Coleman, Allison Blank, Sommer Rhodes) 8:58.1; 2. Boylan 9:07.48; 3. Milton 9:21.02
400 medley IM--1. Boylan 4:35.24; 2. Craig 4:45.3; 3. Parker/Evansville 4:52.06
200 freestyle--1. Elkhorn (Sydney Balboni, Emma Olsen, Olivia Moore, Anna Manak) 1:49.57; 2. Boylan 1:50.28; 3. Craig 1:51.79
400 medley--1. Boylan 4:17.53; 2. Milton 4:21.53; 3. Craig 4:34.18
200 freestyle class--1. Boylan 1:45.88; 2. Elkhorn 1:50.37; 3. Craig 1:55.77
300 butterfly--1. Milton (Azia Koser, Alyssa Fons, Danielle Cramer) 3:16.59; 2. Craig 3:20.98; 3. Boylan 3:21.52
500 crescendo--1. Boylan 5:12.49; 2. Craig 5:20.32; 3. Milton 5:21.89
300 backstroke--1. Milton (Cramer, Meghan Price, Fons) 3:15.62; 2. Boylan 3;20.07; 3. Craig 3:26.69
400 freestyle--1. Craig (Blank, Kadence Woods, Coleman, Rhodes) 3:57.24; 2. Elkhorn 4:03.1; 3. Boylan 4:09.21
300 breaststroke--1. Boylan 3:48.21; 2. Craig 3:52.42; 3. Guilford 4:01.59
400 freestyle rocket--1. Boylan 3:35.13; 2. Craig 3:41.57; 3. Elkhorn 3:44.18
