Sydney Guenther won two events and was a member of two winning relay teams as Janesville Craig defeated visiting Madison East 114-56 in Big Eight Conference girls swimming Friday.

“I am really happy and excited with how the girls swam tonight,” Craig coach Charlotte Davies wrote in an e-mail. “They are learning that no matter how tired and sore they fell, they can still swim fast if they set their mind to it.

“They really stepped up on our homecoming week, and they’ve been working so hard in and out of the pool.”

Guenther won the 100 freestyle (1:00.47) and the 100 backstroke (1:08.53). She joined Dakota Reece, Ally Donagan and Kadence Woods to win the 200 relay, and Woods, Izzy Walter and Donagan to win the 400 freestyle relay.

Donagan won the 500 freestyle in 5:35.05.

CRAIG 114, EAST 56

200 relay—1. Craig (Sydney Guenther, Dakota Reece, Ally Donagan, Kadence Woods), 2:01.44.

200 freestyle—1. Kadence Woods (JC), 2:08.58; 2. Izzy Walter (JC), 2:13.77; 3. Aileen Kearney (ME), 2:18.07.

200 individual medley—1. Kozette Rosenthal (ME), 2:20.26; 2. Ally Donagan (JC), 2:21.18; 3. Sydney Marz (ME), 2:25.92.

50 freestyle—1. Dakota Reece (JC), 27.68; 2. Izzy Walter (JC), 28.29; 3. Hazel Seversin (ME), 28.70.

100 butterfly—1. Sydney Marz (ME), 1:24.32; 2. Kadence Woods (JC), 1:06.85; 3. Gabby Metcalf (JC), 1:09.62;

100 freestyle—1. Sydney Guenther (JC), 1:00.47; 2. Jilly May (JC), 1:03.23; 3. Hazel Seversin (ME), 1:05.90.

500 freestyle—1. Ally Donagan (JC), 5:35.05; 2. Natalie Blank (JC), 5:50.17; 3. Aileen Kearney (ME), 5:55.52.

200 freestyle relay—1. Craig (Claire Rusert, Jilly May, Izzy Walter, Dakota Reece), 1:53.04.

100 backstroke—1. Sydney Guenther (JC), 1:08.53; 2. Jilly May (JC), 1:15.68; 3. Abby Young (JC), 1:17.82.

100 breaststroke—1. Kozette Rosenthal (ME), 1:11.71; 2. Izzy Kearney (ME), 1:15.12; 3. Grace Kubala (JC), 1:19.31.

400 freestyle relay—1. Craig (Kadence Woods, Izzy Walter, Sydney Guenther, Ally Donagan), 4:00.18.

Middleton tops Parker--The Cardinals had the top three finishers in each individual event and the top two finishers in each of the relay events to down visiting Janesville Parker in Big Eight competition Friday.

MIDDLETON 140, PARKER 30

200 medley relay—1. Middleton, 1:56.79. 200 freestyle—1. Gabriela Pierobon Mays (M), 1:58.34. 200 individual medley—1. Abby Ensenberger (M), 2:21.35. 50 freestyle—1. Abby Ensenberger (M), 26.66. 100 butterfly—1. Serena Haack (M), 1:03.13. 100 freestyle—1. Andrea Young (M), 58.10. 500 freestyle—1. Molly Haag (M), 5:23.78. 200 freestyle relay—1. Middleton, 1:42.31. 100 backstroke—1. Kaitlyn Peters (M), 1:03.0. 100 breaststroke—1. Natalie Charles (M), 1:12.62. 400 freestyle relay—1. Middleton, 3:51.60.