The final Janesville Parker/Evansville Big Eight Conference dual meet came down to the final swimmer in the final event.

Beloit Memorial’s anchor swimmer in the 400 relay pulled away for the win, which gave the visiting Purple Knights an 86-84 victory over the Vikings on Friday night.

“The meet was tied after the 100 breaststroke 78-78,” Parker/Evansville coach Erin Jensen wrote in an e-mail. “Whoever won the 4-by-100 free relay took it. It was a neck-and-neck race until the BMHS anchor took off.”

Tadyn McCann and Kailee Sitter each won two individual events for the Vikings.

McCann won the 200 freestyle (2:07.58) and the 100 backstroke (1:04.24).

Sitter won the 200 individual medley (2:20.18) and the 500 freestyle (5:39.14).

“This meet was exciting, competitive and had everyone up and cheering,” Jensen wrote. “What a great meet to celebrate JP/Ev seniors, parents and the end of a great dual meet season.”

Jensen pointed out the junior varsity squad beat Beloit 105-65, which creates promise for next season.

BELOIT 86, PARKER/EVANSVILLE 84 INDIVIDUAL EVENT RESULTS

200 medley relay—Beloit (Lulu Champeny-Johns, Sydeney Prowse, Jayda Bessel, Bea Champeny-Johns), 1:58.28; 2. Parker, 2:00.47.

200 freestyle—1. Tadyn McCann (P/E), 2:07.58; 2. McKenzie Jacobson (B), 2:11.63; 3. Madison Leeder (P/E), 2:14.21.

200 individual medley—1. Kailee Sitter (P/E), 2:20.18; 2. Katie Landon (B), 2:20.31; 3. Noa Levy (B), 2:39.90.

50 freestyle—1. Jayda Bessel (B), 26.20; 2. Olivia Rainiero (P/E), 27.23; 3. Amber Schoville (P/E), 27.46.

100 butterfly—1. Katie Landon (B), 1:02.36; 2. Lulu Champeny-Johns (B), 1:08.02; 3. Megan Klinger (P/E), 1:08.68.

100 freestyle—1. McKenzie Jacobson (B), 1:00.01; 2. Bea Champeny-Johns (B), 1:00.01; 3. Kyley Evan (P/E), 1:00.64.

500 freestyle—1. Kailee Sitter (P/E), 5:39.14; 2. Sydney Prowse (B), 5:48.60; 3. Maggie Barnes (P/E), 6:02.17.

200 freestyle relay—1. Beloit (Jayda Bessel, Prasia Jackson, McKenzie Jacobson, Bea Champeny-Johns), 1:48.37; 2. Parker/Evansville, 1:49.20.

100 backstroke—1. Tadyn McCann (P/E), 1:04.24; 2. Lulu Champeny-Johns (B), 1:07.02; 3. Kyley Evans (P/E), 1:10.37.

100 breaststroke—1. Olivia Rainiero (P/E), 1:16.83; 2. Megan Klinger (P/E), 1:16.87; 3. Maggie Barnes (P/E), 1:20.99.

400 freestyle relay—1. Beloit (Bea Champeny-Johns, Katie Landon, Sydeny Prowse, Jayda Bessel), 3:54.69; 2. Parker/Evansville, 3:57.51.

Madison Memorial downs Craig

Ally Donagan won the 200 individual medley and finished second in the 500 freestyle to highlight Craig finishes in the Cougars’ 125½-44½ loss at Madison Memorial on Friday night.

“It was a great last dual meet of the season for us,” Craig coach Charlotte Davis wrote in an e-mail.

Donagan won the 200 IM in 2:19.23 and was second in the 500 freestyle in 5:25.72, just off the winning time of Memorial’s Carly McKeon (5:25.65).

Craig hosts its invitational today.

MEMORIAL 125½, CRAIG 44½ INDIVIDUAL EVENT RESULTS (Winners, top-3 Craig finishers)

200 medley relay—1. Memorial, 2:00.29. 200 freestyle—1. Carly McKeon (MM), 2:03.97; 3. Kadence Woods (JC), 2:10.61. 200 individual medley—1. Ally Donagan (JC), 2:19.90. 50 freestyle—1. Sammi Sheridan (MM), 26.61; 3. Dakota Reece (JC), 27.29. 100 butterfly—1. Ella DeFever (MM), 1:01.98. 100 freestyle—1. Jackie House (MM), 55.12. 500 freestyle—1. Carly McKeon (MM), 5:25.65; 2. Ally Donagan (JC), 5:25.72; 3. Natalie Blank (JC), 5:51.02. 200 freestyle relay—1. Memorial, 1:47.12. 100 backstroke—1. Kiara Bissen (MM), 1:05.96; 3. Gabby Metcalf (JC), 1:08.71. 100 breaststroke—1. Mallory Todd (MM), 1:13.28; 3. Dakota Reece (JC), 1:17.42. 400 freestyle relay—1. Memorial, 3:53.39