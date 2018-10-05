Sommer Rhodes and Rylee Coleman combined to win three events Friday as the Janesville Craig girls swim team fell in a Big Eight Conference dual at home against Madison West.

Rhodes won the 200-yard freestyle in 2 minutes, 0.53 seconds and the 500-yard freestyle in 5:22.72, while Coleman won the 100-yard backstroke in 1:05.41.

Coleman, Rhodes, Kaylee Oja and Kadence Woods finished second in the 200-yard medley relay (2:00.53) behind West’s Natalie Schick, Evy Laursen, Katie Messmer and Natalie Chandler (1:54.30).

Oja added second-place finishes in the 100-yard backstroke and 200-yard individual medley.

The Regents outscored the Cougars 107-63 overall.

Craig hosts Madison Memorial next Friday.

MADISON WEST 107, JANESVILLE CRAIG 63

EVENT WINNERS AND TOP CRAIG FINISHER

200 medley relay—West 1:54.30; Craig 2:00.53.

200 free—Sommer Rhodes, Craig, 2:00.65.

200 IM—Katrina Marty, West, 2:14.56; Kaylee Oja, Craig, 2:22.06.

50 free—Evy Laursen, West, 26.12; Sammi Eaton, Craig, 27.97.

100 butterfly—Bella Granetzke, West, 1:03.40; Oja, Craig, 1:05.53.

100 free—Quinn Weygandt, West, 56.90; Rylee Coleman, Craig, 58.68.

500 free—Rhodes, Craig, 5:22.72.

200 free relay—West 1:43.15; Craig 1:51.75.

100 back—Rylee Coleman, Craig, 1:05.41.

100 breast—Natalie Schick, West, 1:16.63; Gabby Metcalf, Craig, 1:17.26.

400 free relay—West 3:50.16; Craig, 3:57.85.

Madison Memorial tops Janesville Parker/Evansville—The Spartans defeated the Vikings on Friday in a Big Eight Conference girls swim dual, though Kailee Sitter earned a win for the Vikings in the 200-yard individual medley.

Final team scores were not reported.

Sitter topped a six-swimmer field to win the 200 IM in 2 minutes, 26.27 seconds. She also finished second in the 100-yard butterfly in 1:07.56 behind Memorial’s Carly McKeon (1:04.57).

The Vikings will be among 11 teams competing today at a nonconference meet at Beloit Memorial.

JANESVILLE PARKER/EVANSVILLE AT MADISON MEMORIAL

EVENT WINNERS AND TOP PARKER FINISHER

200 medley relay—Memorial 2:02.34; JPEV 2:07.95.

200 free—Claudia Carson, Memorial, 2:04.54; Maggie Barnes, JPEV, 2:13.04.

200 IM—Kailee Sitter, JPEV, 2:26.27.

50 free—Ella DeFever, Memorial, 25.84; Olivia Rainiero, JPEV, 27.17.

100 butterfly—Carly McKeon, Memorial, 1:04.57; Sitter, JPEV, 1:07.56.

100 free—Sophie Schmitz, Memorial, 58.44; Rainiero, JPEV, 1:01.11.

500 free—Allison Spielman, 5:30.22; Barnes, JPEV, 6:01.47.

200 free relay—Memorial 1:44.39; JPEV 1:52.24.

100 back—Jackie House, Memorial, 1:05.87; Tadyn McCann, JPEV, 1:12.52.

100 breast—Stella Bloomer, Memorial, 1:14.14; Megan Klinger, JPEV, 1:18.92.

400 free relay—Memorial, 3:51.50; JPEV 4:26.34.

