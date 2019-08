The Janesville Parker/Evansville girls co-op swim team capped a productive weekend by winning the Parker Relays title Saturday.

Parker/Evansville finished with 258 points to win the five-team title, followed by Janesville Craig second with 246 points.

Parker/Evansville's depth was the difference. The Vikings finished first or second in seven of the 11 events.

"Janesville Parker/Evansville swam very well," Parker co-head coach Erin Jensen wrote in an email. "Although it was a small showing of teams, there was large talent. It was a very competitive meet. Every race was close."

Parker defeated Craig in a Big Eight Conference dual meet on Friday for the first time since 2009.

Parker Relays

TEAM SCORES

Janesville Parker/Evansville 258, Janesville Craig 246, Jefferson-Cambridge 224, Madison La Follette 188, Delavan-Darien/Wisconsin Deaf 186

INDIVIDUAL AND RELAY RESULTS

200 medley frosh/soph--1. Craig (Katarina Dries, Natalie Blank, Maya Van Berkum, Audrey Bowditch) 2:12.645; 2. Parker/Evansville 2:15.39

200 freestyle--1. Parker/Evansville Olivia Rainiero, Katelyn Becker, Madison Leeder, Amber Schoville)1:54.49; 2. Craig 1:56.05

400 medley--Craig (Sydney Guenther, Gabby Metcalf, Ally Donagan, Kadence Woods) 4:29.85; 2. Parker/Evansville 4:32.41

300 IM medley--1. Craig (Josie Peterson, Brooke Whiting, Emma El-Beri)3:30.71; 2. Delavan-Darien 3:32.44

300 backstroke--1. La Follette 3:14.55; 2. Parker/Evansville 3:20.62

400 freestyle fresh/soph--1. Craig (Emma Riedl, Alyssa Mildenstein, Josie Peterson, El-Beri) 4:10.42; 2. Craig B 4:14.79

850 freestyle--1. Craig (Claire Rusert, Izzy Walter, Kadence Woods, Donagan) 9:17.1; 2. La Follette 9:20.95

200 medley--1. Craig (Hanna Albrecht, Guenther, Grace Kubala, Woods) 2:14.48; 2. Parker/Evansville 2:23.46

400 freestyle--1. Craig (Guenther, Walter, Woods, Donagan) 4:02.26; 2. Craig 4:02.49

200 medley--1. Parker/Evansville (Kailey Frame, Maggie Barnes, Kailee Sitter, Amber Schoville) 2:06.56; 2. La Follette 2:06.88

200 freestyle fresh/soph--1. Parker/Evansville (Schoville, Kyley Evans, Leeder, Tadyn McCann) 1:52.23; 2. La Follette 2:12.39