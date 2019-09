Parker/Evansville's depth won out Friday during a Big Eight Conference girls swim dual against Madison La Follette.

The Vikings won only five of 11 events but still finished well ahead of the host Lancers, 99-65.

Kailee Sitter, Tadyn McCann, Kyley Evans and Maggie Barnes teamed to win the 400-meter freestyle relay in 4 minutes, 2.63 seconds.

Sitter (200 IM), McCann (100 backstroke), Olivia Rainiero (100 freestyle) and Megan Klinger (100 breaststroke) each won individually for the Vikings.

Each of Parker/Evansville's four relay set season-best times, assistant coach Erin Jensen wrote in an email.

The Vikings returns to action Thursday at Madison East.

PARKER/EVANSVILLE 99, LA FOLLETTE 65

EVENT WINNERS AND TOP CITY FINISHER

200 medley relay--La Follette, 1:59.07; JPEV (Tadyn McCann, Megan Klinger, Kailee Sitter, Olivia Rainiero), 2:00.97.

200 free--Jadyn Schensky, LF, 2:09.25; Maggie Barnes, JPEV, 2:15.43.

200 IM--Sitter, JPEV, 2:25.03.

50 free--Zaria Terry, LF, 25.02; Amber Schoville, JPEV, 27.34.

100 butterfly--Terry, LF, 1:00.59; Sitter, JPEV, 1:04.70.

100 free--Rainiero, JPEV, 1:01.29.

500 free--Schensky, LF, 5:35.99; McCann, JPEV, 5:44.42.

200 free relay--La Follette, 1:47.66; JPEV (Schoville, Kyley Evans, Kailey Frame, Rainiero), 1:50.69.

100 back--McCann, JPEV, 1:07.57.

100 breast--Klinger, JPEV, 1:18.28.

400 free relay--JPEV (Sitter, McCann, Evans, Barnes), 4:02.63.