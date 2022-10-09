JANESVILLE—Both the Craig and Parker girls swimming teams had a productive Friday afternoon in the Craig High School pool.

Parker continued its improvement with several solid times, while the Craig girls swam away with a solid victory and a chance to celebrate its senior athletes.

JVG_221010_SWIM05.jpg
Buy Now

Janesville Craig’s Ally Donagan competes in the 200-yard individual medley against Janesville Parker on Friday.
JVG_221010_SWIM03.jpg
Buy Now

Janesville Parker’s Jessenya Arambula-Etchell competes in the 200-yard freestyle in a Big Eight Conference dual meet at Craig High School on Friday.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you