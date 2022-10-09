JANESVILLE—Both the Craig and Parker girls swimming teams had a productive Friday afternoon in the Craig High School pool.
Parker continued its improvement with several solid times, while the Craig girls swam away with a solid victory and a chance to celebrate its senior athletes.
The Cougars outscored the Vikings 121-48 in the 11 varsity events.
"We sent our 12 seniors off the way we had hoped," Craig coach Jennifer Punzel said. "We won every event, and we loaded up with best times. I couldn't be more proud of the way we swam."
Punzel said that while the times were outstanding, the process to get there was just as gratifying.
"When the officials compliment the team on their laser-sharp focus and disciplined details in the pool, you know you're doing something right," Punzel said. "It was a great way to honor not only our seniors, but all of our swimmers and their parents. These girls put in at least 10 hours per week in the pool, using every muscle in their body to propel themselves through water. It's hard work! But every Friday night, they get to see if it was all worth it, and the times don't lie."
Leading the way for the Cougars were Kendal Richard and Dakota Reece, each of whom were responsible for a pair of individual victories to go along with relay wins.
Richard, a sophomore, won the 200 freestyle with a 2:09.17 and the 100 free with a 58.71. She was also a member of the winning 200 free relay team, which finished with a time of 1:51.51.
Reece, a junior, swam in the winning 200 medley relay (1:57.74) and easily won the 50 free in 24.58. She also took home the 100-breaststroke with a 1:09.52.
Other Craig winners included Katarina Dries in the 100 butterfly (1:08.03) and Aria Clark in the 500 free (6:20.17). Ally Donagan was a three-time winner as well, chipping in on the 400 free relay (3:54.36), and winning the 100 backstroke (1:05.03) and the 200 individual medley (2:22.68).
Janesville Parker's standout performers were freshmen Lily Mayfield, who placed second in the 100 backstroke (1:07.07) and the 200 individual medley (2:47.27), and Madalyn Rosburg, who placed fourth in the 100 breaststroke (1:28.60) and the 100 free (1:07.70).
"I thought both of them swam very well," Parker head coach Derek Schneider said. "They have both come in and worked really hard in practice and especially for not having swam at the club level, they are doing great."
Schneider said the team has pretty clear goals for the next few weeks before the Big Eight Conference meet, which will take place Oct. 29.
"We are going to train really hard for these next few weeks before we start our taper," Schneider said. "The goal is to be as ready and as rested as possible for conference and regionals."
JANESVILLE CRAIG 121, JANESVILLE PARKER 48
200 medley relay—1. Craig (Savhanna Stecker, Ally Donagan, Dakota Reece, Grace Zas), 1:57.74. 2. Craig (Lilly Warren, Julia Gravert, Katie Schwartz, Claire Decker) 2:17.69. 3. Parker (Lily Ryan, Hayden Braunreiter, Madolyn Rosburg, Julia Jones) 2:47.72.
200 freestyle—1. Kendal Richard (JC) 2:09.17. 2. Aria Clark (JC) 2:17.54. 3. Jessenya Arambula-Etchell (JP) 2:19.46.
200 individual medley—1. Donagan (JC) 2:22.68. 2. Lily Mayfield (JP) 2:37.47. 3. Katarina Dries (JC) 2:47.95.
50 freestyle—1. Reece (JC) :24.58. 2. Zas (JC) :27.86. 3. Gravert (JC) :29.99.
100 butterfly—1. Dries (JC) 1:08.03. 2. Samantha Schumacher (JP) 1:10.04. 3. Gravert (JC) 1:15.62.
100 freestyle—1. Richard (JC) 58.71. 2. Stecker (JC) 1:00.41. 3. Decker (JC) 1:06.21.
500 freestyle—1. Clark (JC) 6:20.17. 2. Warren (JC) 6:27.00. 3. Ryan (JP) 6:45.14.
200 freestyle relay—1. Craig (Dries, Stecker, Richard, Zas) 1:51.51. 2. Parker (Schumacher, Arambula-Etchell, Mayfield, Rosburg) 1:57.40.
100 backstroke—1. Donagan (JC) 1:05.03. 2. Mayfield (JP) 1:07.87. 3. Stecker (JC) 1:08.50.
100 breaststroke—1. Reece (JC) 1:09.52. 2. Arambula-Etchell (JP) 1:24.61. 3. Warren (JC) 1:25.55.
400 freestyle relay—1. Craig (Reece, Richard, Zas, Dongan) 3:54.36. Parker (Schumacher, Arambula-Etchell, Ryan, Mayfield) 4:15.16.