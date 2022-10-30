01STOCK_GIRLS_SWIM
Craig placed seventh and Parker tied for 10th at the Big Eight Conference girls swim meet at Beloit Memorial on Saturday.

Nineteen swimmers posted their fastest times of the season for the Cougars. Dakota Reece took fourth in the 50 freestyle (25:08) and seventh in the 100 breaststroke (1:10.21).

