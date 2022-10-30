Craig placed seventh and Parker tied for 10th at the Big Eight Conference girls swim meet at Beloit Memorial on Saturday.
Nineteen swimmers posted their fastest times of the season for the Cougars. Dakota Reece took fourth in the 50 freestyle (25:08) and seventh in the 100 breaststroke (1:10.21).
Ally Donagan had an impressive performance at the meet with a fifth-place finish in the 500 freestyle (5:22.40) and a seventh-place finish in the 200 freestyle (2:00.60) for Craig.
The team's 200 freestyle relay squad also took seventh in 1:44.54.
“I was pleased at that performance,” said Craig coach Jennifer Punzel. “Especially with Ally coming right off the 500 free, her split in the 200 relay was a nice time.”
After some season-best performances, Craig is now preparing for sectionals next week.
“We had a few mental errors, but it was a big meet with a lot of moving parts and excitement,” Punzel said. “Hopefully the nerves are worked out prior to sectionals this coming Saturday. These girls work hard, are fiercely competitive, and about the most coachable group I could ask for. I'm looking forward to a focused taper this week, some laughs, and a strong performance on Saturday in Racine.”
For Parker, Samantha Schumacher placed 21st in the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:27.36.
“Yesterday went well,” said Parker coach Derek Schneider. “We had quite a few best times. (For) Alex Cervantes and Melanie Fellows, yesterday was their final meet of the season and had all best times. The rest will be swimming theirs next Saturday, and I think they are in a good spot to do very well next week.”
BIG EIGHT CONFERENCE MEET
At Beloit Memorial
TEAM RESULTS
Middleton 633.5, Madison West 518, Verona 511.5, Madison Memorial 258, Sun Prairie West 112, Sun Prairie East 104, Janesville Craig 99, Beloit Memorial 46, Madison La Follette 31, Janesville Parker 6, Madison East 6
FIRST PLACE AND TOP JANESVILLE FINISHERS
200 medley relay—1. Madison West (Hannah Mello, Ellen Osthelder, Natalie Austin, Zeynep Yapici), 1:51.05. 12. Craig (Kendal Richard, Katarina Dries, Lilly Warren, Grace Zas), 2:08.44.