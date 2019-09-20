Ally Donagan and Sydney Guenther each picked up an individual win and helped the Janesville Craig girls swim team win the 400-yard freestyle in a 100-62 Big Eight Conference dual victory Friday over visiting Madison La Follette.

Donagan won the 200-yard freestyle in 2 minutes, 6.57 seconds, while Guenther claimed the 100 backstroke in 1:17.23.

Gabby Metcalf (200 individual medley) and Dakota Reece (100 breaststroke) also won individually for the Cougars.

Craig swam unopposed in the meet-closing 400 relay, with the “A” unit of Guenther, Claire Rusert, Kadence Woods and Donagan winning in 4:10.09.

The Cougars travel to Fort Atkinson today for a nonconference meet.

CRAIG 100, LA FOLLETTE 62 EVENT WINNERS AND TOP CITY FINISHER

200 medley relay—La Follette, 2:00.35; Craig (Sydney Guenther, Gabby Metcalf, Ally Donagan, Dakota Reece), 2:01.88.

200 free—Donagan, Craig, 2:06.57.

200 IM—Metcalf, Craig, 2:28.85.

50 free—Zaria Terry, LF, 24.96; Kadence Woods, Craig, 26.96.

100 butterfly—Terry, LF, 1:00.85; Donagan, Craig, 1:04.72

100 free—Isabella Fair, LF, 59.54; Woods, Craig, 59.66.

500 free—Jadyn Schensky, LF, 5:40.98; Natalie Blank, Craig, 5:50.34.

200 free relay—La Follette, 1:48.76; Craig (Woods, Izzy Walter, Claire Rusert, Reece), 1:51.65.

100 backstroke—Guenther, Craig, 1:07.17.

100 breaststroke—Reece, Craig, 1:17.23.

400 free relay—Craig (Guenther, Rusert, Woods, Donagan), 4:10.09.