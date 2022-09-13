FORT ATKINSON—The Milton girls swim team had an impressive showing in Fort Atkinson as the Red Hawks defeated the Blackhawks 134-34.
Milton swept every category in the dual Tuesday night, and Fort Atkinson only had two second-place finishes across 11 events.
The 200-yard medley relay team of Jade Fladhammer, Marley Fladhammer, Elise Staff and Ella Schultz finished in a time of 2:06.06, nearly 18 seconds ahead of the Blackhawks third-place finish.
The same group won the 200-yard freestyle relay event with a time of 1:51.30.
Marley Fladhammer also won the 200-yard freestyle in 2:12.62. Cora Johnson was right behind her with a time of 2:13.28 and Kelaney Kumlien grabbed third place.
Chelsea Woletz was the winner of the 200-yard individual medley after finishing in 2:42.16, and Jenna Mickelson took second place with a 2:52.04 finish.
The Fladhammer sisters continued their dominance for the Red Hawks as Jade Fladhammer placed first in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 26.66.
Staff snatched first place in the 100-yard butterfly after completing it in 1:08.77, 3 seconds ahead of Rebecca Christ of Fort Atkinson.
{p dir=”ltr”}{span}Schultz won the 100-yard freestyle after finishing it in under a minute with a time of 59.85, and Marleu took another event after winning the 500-yard freestyle in 5:57.61.{/span}
{p dir=”ltr”}{span}Jasmine Krause was victorious in the 100-yard backstroke by having a time of 1:13.58, and Schultz was a part of her fourth win of the night as she won the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:13.45. {/span}
{p dir=”ltr”}{span}Jade, Kennedy Carr, Annabelle Fitzgerald and Johnson finished the impressive day for Milton with a win in the 400-yard freestyle relay. They finished it in 4:20.51.
{p dir=”ltr”}{/span}
Sign up for our Sports Update email newsletter!
Get the latest sports news delivered right to your inbox six days a week.