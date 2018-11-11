WHITEWATER
By this time last year, Ella Houwers knew she was a very good swimmer.
The Whitewater High student had spent much of her young life in a pool, and a runner-up finish in the 100 breaststroke as a freshman at the WIAA Division 2 state girls swim meet told her she was already right in the mix.
Houwers wanted to be the best.
She spent the last year developing her skills in the butterfly and backstroke so she could be one of the most well-rounded swimmers in the state. And yet Houwers was persistent in remaining elite in the breaststroke.
On Friday night, all of that added up to the first state championship in Whitewater’s girls program’s history, and Houwers added three other state medals earlier in the night.
“Winning state has been my big goal over the past year,” Houwers said Wednesday as she was preparing for the state meet.
“I just like being in the water. I’ve always felt comfortable in the water. And I like that feeling when you know you’re going to go fast.”
No one was faster Friday in the 100 breaststroke. Houwers swam in 1:05.34, winning by nearly 1.3 seconds.
“She’s got a lot of goals, even outside of high school, too,” Whitewater coach Gina Foucault said.
Houwers began at a young age for the J-Hawk Aquatic Club.
“She’s always had the goals of what she can do, and the pressure is always there,” Foucault said. She’s had a target on her back, knowing the winner from last year was a senior.”
Houwers’ final race, the 100 breaststroke—one of four on the night—was the icing on the cake.
In her other individual race, Houwers took third in the IM. The result was almost equally impressive as winning state, considering the sophomore had not concentrated on the event prior to this year. Last season, she focused on the freestyle and also qualified for state in the 200 free.
“I usually focus on breaststroke, but this year’s been kind of interesting. I never considered myself being good at all four strokes, so to excel at the IM this year has been kind of crazy,” Houwers said. “It’s definitely been a learning experience—learning how to do your best in all four so that you can put a full IM together.
“I never used to be good at fly or backstroke. So, different strategies for me. I like to stay underwater as long as I can in the fly, just so I can rest my arms. It’s been learning what works best for me.”
And it was Whitewater’s relay teams that came through with the surprises of the night.
In both the 200 medley and 200 freestyle relays, the Whippets’ seed times coming into the meet left them in the first, or slower, of two heats.
Yet in both, Whitewater rose to the occasion to find the podium.
Senior Morgan Radaj and junior Brianna Zimdars joined Houwers in competing in both relays. Sophomore Sophia Fanshaw swam the opening leg of the medley, while sophomore Amber Krebs swam a leg of the freestyle relay.
Both groups finished in sixth place, helping Whitewater to an eighth-place finish in the team race.
“They took (school) records down that were pretty fast and were from kids they knew and had swam with,” Foucault said. “The last relays that went (to state) were in 2012. They worked really hard.”
With just one senior among the state bunch, Whitewater’s program should be set up for more strong seasons moving forward.
And with one state title under her belt, it’s a safe bet the ever-improving Houwers will have her sights set on more over the next two years.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse