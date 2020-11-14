Ells Houwers capped off a prolific high school career in style Friday night.
The Whitewater High senior added to her impressive resume with two more state titles at the WIAA Division 2 state girls swimming and diving meet at Waukesha South High School.
Houwers won her third straight state title in the 100 breaststroke in the meet's second-to-last event after earlier winning the 200 individual medley. The two state titles Friday gave the Northern Michigan University recruit four for her career.
"I'm super happy with my results, especially in the 200 IM," Houwers said. "I was pretty confident coming into the breaststroke, but winning the IM made it extra special. It was more a sense of relief.
"I wanted to get under 1:05 in the breaststroke and almost got there, but still getting out of that pool knowing I won and that it was my last (individual) race was a great feeling."
Houwers won the 100 breaststroke in 1:05.27, which was nearly three seconds ahead of runner-up Evan McNally (1:08.23) of Shorewood.
In the 200 IM, Houwers won in 2:06.9 despite being seeded third coming in. Top-seeded Amie Barrow of Shorewood was second in 2:07.91.
Whitewater just missed the top six and a podium finish in three other events. Sophomore Grace Foucault set a school record in the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:00.91 and finished ninth. Foucault, Houwers, Sophia Fanshaw and Amber Krebs finished eighth in the 400 freestyle, and that same team was ninth in the 200 medley relay.
"Ella raced to her third state title in the 100 breaststroke," Whitewater coach Gina Foucault said. I can't say enough how proud I am of her on four very successful years of swimming at Whitewater High School.
"It was great to see Grace qualify in two individual events plus two relays. Seniors Amber Krebs and Sophia Fanshaw both dropped under a minute on their splits, finishing their high school swim careers with fantastic swims."
Elkhorn Area also picked up two top-10 finishes at the D2 meet. Senior Olivia Moore was seventh in the 100 breaststroke, while the 200 freestyle relay team of Moore, sophomore Emma Weinstock, senior Sydney Balboni and junior Megan Turk finished eighth.