Elkhorn's girls swim team cruised to a sectional title Saturday.
The Elks scored 385 points to beat second-place host Whitewater by 103 points at a WIAA Division 2 sectional meet.
Sydney Balboni captured the title in the 200 freestyle for the Elks' lone individual sectional title, and she was part of the Elks' winning 200 freestyle relay, along with fellow senior Olivia Moore, sophomore Emma Weinstock and junior Megan Turk. Elkhorn's other two relays finished second to Whitewater and qualified for the state meet on time, as did Moore in the 100 breaststroke.
Senior standout Ella Houwers led Whitewater, winning the 100 breaststroke and 200 IM as well as being part of the winning 200 medley relay and 400 free relay teams. Whippets sophomore Grace Foucault won the 100 backstroke and was part of both winning relays that also included seniors Amber Krebs and Sophia Fanshaw.
Delavan-Darien junior Maggie Person won the 100 freestyle in 57.11 seconds.
Division 2 Whitewater Sectional
TEAM SCORES
Elkhorn 385, Whitewater 282, River Valley/Richland Center 262, Fort Atkinson 235, Delavan-Darien/Wisconsin School for the Deaf 219, Black River Falls/Blair-Taylor 169, Portage 161
INDIVIDUAL CHAMPS AND AREA STATE QUALIFIERS
200 medley relay--Whitewater (Sophia Fanshaw, Ella Houwers, Grace Foucault, Amber Krebs), 1:56.17; 2. Elkhorn (Rylie Reichert, Olivia Moore, Megan Nachreiner, Nicole Liegel), 1:57.68. 200 freestyle--Sydney Balboni (Elk), 2:02.77; 2. Foucault, 2:03.47. 200 IM--Houwers, 2:10.57. 50 freestyle--Beverly Harper (RVRC), 25.75. 100 butterfly--Rubie Kohn (Por), 1:05.13. 100 freestyle--Maggie Person (DD), 57.11. 500 freestyle--Natalie Weidner (Por), 5:42.81. 200 free relay--Elkhorn (Moore, Emma Weinstock, Balboni, Megan Turk), 1:43.91. 100 backstroke--Foucault, 1:01.36. 100 breaststroke--Houwers, 1:06.87; 2. Moore, 1:11.79. 400 free relay--Whitewater (Foucault, Krebs, Sophia Fanshaw, Houwers), 2. Elkhorn (Balboni, Bella Balboni, Weinstock, Reichert), 3:55.49.
- Thomas, Ceshker lead Badgers--At the Division 1 Muskego Sectional, Lake Geneva Badger freshman Mackenzie Thomas and sophomore Callie Ceshker led the Badgers to a second-place finish.
Thomas won the 100 breaststroke and 50 freestyle and was part of the winning 200 free relay team and state-qualifying 400 free relay team. Ceshker won the 100 free, qualified in the 50 free and was part of the two relay teams.
Rounding out the relays were sophomore Zoe McNeill and senior Lauren O'Brien.
Host Muskego scored 422 team points to beat second-place Badger by 59.5.
Division 1 Muskego Sectional
TEAM SCORES
Muskego 422, Badger co-op 362.5, Burlington co-op 299, Franklin 244.5, Kenosha Indian Trail 211, Greenfield/Pius XI 198.5, Kenosha Tremper 141, Oak Creek 132.5, Kenosha Bradford/Reuther 104.
INDIVIDUAL WINNERS AND AREA STATE QUALIFIERS
200 medley relay--Muskego 1:48.23. 200 freestyle--Erin Szcupakiewicz (Musk), 1:52.65. 200 IM--Meredith Bangs (Musk), 2:08.16. 50 free--Mackenzie Thomas (Bad), 23.84; 2. Callie Ceshker (Bad), 23.90. 100 fly--Szcupakiewicz, 55.95. 100 free--Ceshker, 52.86. 500 free--Bangs, 5:05.79. 200 free relay--Badger (Zoe McNeill, Lauren O'Brien, Thomas, Ceshker), 1:37.39. 100 backstroke--Jordy Hahlen (Musk), 58.63. 100 breaststroke--Thomas, 1:04.15. 400 free relay--Muskego, 3:31.91; 2. Badger (McNeill, O'Brien, Thomas, Ceshker), 3:37.54.