Division 2 state powerhouse Madison Edgewood cruised to the team title at the Blackhawk Invitational girls swim meet Saturday.
Edgewood finished with 537 points to win the six-team title, with Lake Geneva Badger second with 490. Janesville Craig was fifth with 293.
Badger's Sailor Whowell won the 50 freestyle and was a member of the winning 200 medley and 200 freestyle relay teams.
Ally Donagan was third in the 500 freestyle for Craig's top finish. The Cougars' 400 freestyle relay team of Donagan, Izzy Walter, Kadence Woods and Dakota Reece also finished third.
TEAM SCORES
Madison Edgewood 537, Lake Geneva Badger 490, Baraboo 346, Burlington 299, Janesville Craig 293, Fort Atkinson 90
INDIVIDUAL AND RELAY RESULTS
200 medley relay--1. Badger (Sailor Whowell, Mackenzie Thomas, Aspen Whowell, Callie Ceshker) 1:50.89; 200 freestyle--1. Izzy Enz (ME) 1:54.66; 200 individual medley--1. Anna teDuits (ME) 2:13.39; 50 freestyle--1. S. Whowell (LGB) 24.57; 100 butterfly--1. Ella Lohr (Burl) 1:01.81; 100 freestyle--1. Ceshker (LGB) 54.53
500 freestyle--1. Enz (ME) 5:12.96; 3. Ally Donagan (JC) 5:31.06; 200 freestyle relay--1. Badger (S. Whowell, Zoe McNeill, Thomas, Ceshker) 1:38.87; 100 backstroke--1. teDuits (ME) 59.21; 100 breaststroke--1. Megan Schultz (Burl) 1:08.09; 400 freestyle relay--1. Edgewood 3:41.733. Craig (Izzy Walter, Kadence Woods, Donagan, Dakota Reece) 3:51.96
