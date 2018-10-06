Gaby de Moya-Cotter won two events and was a member of two winning relay teams to lead Edgerton High to a sixth-place finish in the Beloit Invitational girls swimming event Saturday.

West Bend West/East easily took the team title with 605.5 points. Host Beloit was second at 375.5, with Badger High third at 346. Edgerton collected 308 points, while Janesville Parker/Evansville was eighth with 239, and Delavan-Darien/Wisconsin School for the Deaf had 84.

de Moya-Cotter won the 50 backstroke in 28.81 and the 100 butterfly in 1:02.49. The junior combined with Ruby Schieldt, Clara Villareal and Bailey Dowd to win the 100 freestyle relay, and with Dowd and Schieldt to win the 150 freestyle relay.

Schieldt finished first in the 200 individual medley in 2:20.54. Edgerton’s Lexi Schultz added a third-place finish in the 50 butterfly (28.92).

Parker/Evansville’s top finishes were a pair of thirds. Kailee Sitter was third in the 50 butterfly. Tadyn McCann was third in the 100 backstroke.

Badger had a pair of second-place finishers in Claire Koeppel (200 freestyle) and Kearyn Brennan (50 freestyle).

BELOIT INVITATIONAL

TEAM SCORES

West Bend West/East, 605.5; Beloit Memorial, 375.5; Badger, 346; Kenosha Tremper, 320; Jefferson/Cambridge, 312; Edgerton, 308; Fort Atkinson, 255; Janesville Parker/Evansville, 239; Harlem (Ill.), 220; Madison East, 190; Delavan-Darien, 84.

INDIVIDUAL RESULTS

(Winner; any top-five area finisher)

200 medley relay—1. WBW/WBE, 1:55.27; 3. Beloit, 2:00.21.

200 freestyle—1. Mariah Marowsky (Fort Atkinson), 1:59.70; 2. Claire Koeppel (Badger), 2:03.91.

100 individual medley—1. Jaster Bunker (Tremper), 1:02.68; 4. Ruby Schieldt (Edgerton), 1:07.29.

50 freestyle—1. Megan Duffy (Jefferson/Cambridge), 25.06; 2. Kearyn Brennan (Badger), 26.55; 4. Ella Eck (Badger), 26.93.

100 freestyle relay—1. Edgerton (Ruby Schieldt, Clara Villarreal, Bailey Dowd, Gaby de Moya-Cotter), 49.13; 2. Badger, 51.44; 3 Beloit, 51.47.

50 butterfly—1. Amya Bessel (Beloit), 28.49; 3. Lexi Schultz (Edgerton), 28.92; 5. Kailee Sitter (Parker/Evansville), 30.41.

100 freestyle—1. Mariah Marowsky (Fort Atkinson), 55.05.

200 individual medley—1. Ruby Schieldt (Edgerton), 2:20.54; 3. Claire Koeppel (Badger), 2:25.08; 4. Katie Landon (Beloit), 2:29.32.

100 medley relay—1. Madison East, 57.68; 4. Beloit, 59.15; 5. Parker/Evansville, 59.34.

50 backstroke—1. Gaby de Moay-Cotter (Edgerton), 28.81; 3. Kearyn Brennan (Badger), 30.10.

50 breaststroke—1. Jasper Bunker (Tremper), 32.51; 4. Lauren O’Brien (Badger), 34.63; 5. Megan Klinger (Parker/Evansville, 35.26.

200 freestyle relay—1. Jefferson/Cambridge, 1:44.94; 3. Badger, 1:48.88.

100 butterfly—1. Gaby de Moya-Cotter (Edgerton), 1:02.49; 4. Lauren O’Brien (Badger), 1:05.84.

100 backstroke—1. Megan Duffy (Jefferson/Cambridge), 1:03.74; 3. Tadyn McCann (Parker/Evansville), 1:06.16; 5. Lulu Champeny-Johns (Beloit), 1:07.59.

100 breastroke—1. Kozette Rosenthal (East), 1:11.24; 4. Sydney Prowse (Beloit), 1:17.06.

150 freestyle relay (25, 50, 75)—1. Edgerton (Bailey Dowd, Ruby Schieldt, Gaby de Moya-Cotter), 1:20.80; 4. Beloit, 1:22.86; 5. Badger, 1:22.89.

Tags

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse