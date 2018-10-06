Gaby de Moya-Cotter won two events and was a member of two winning relay teams to lead Edgerton High to a sixth-place finish in the Beloit Invitational girls swimming event Saturday.
West Bend West/East easily took the team title with 605.5 points. Host Beloit was second at 375.5, with Badger High third at 346. Edgerton collected 308 points, while Janesville Parker/Evansville was eighth with 239, and Delavan-Darien/Wisconsin School for the Deaf had 84.
de Moya-Cotter won the 50 backstroke in 28.81 and the 100 butterfly in 1:02.49. The junior combined with Ruby Schieldt, Clara Villareal and Bailey Dowd to win the 100 freestyle relay, and with Dowd and Schieldt to win the 150 freestyle relay.
Schieldt finished first in the 200 individual medley in 2:20.54. Edgerton’s Lexi Schultz added a third-place finish in the 50 butterfly (28.92).
Parker/Evansville’s top finishes were a pair of thirds. Kailee Sitter was third in the 50 butterfly. Tadyn McCann was third in the 100 backstroke.
Badger had a pair of second-place finishers in Claire Koeppel (200 freestyle) and Kearyn Brennan (50 freestyle).
BELOIT INVITATIONAL
TEAM SCORES
West Bend West/East, 605.5; Beloit Memorial, 375.5; Badger, 346; Kenosha Tremper, 320; Jefferson/Cambridge, 312; Edgerton, 308; Fort Atkinson, 255; Janesville Parker/Evansville, 239; Harlem (Ill.), 220; Madison East, 190; Delavan-Darien, 84.
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
(Winner; any top-five area finisher)
200 medley relay—1. WBW/WBE, 1:55.27; 3. Beloit, 2:00.21.
200 freestyle—1. Mariah Marowsky (Fort Atkinson), 1:59.70; 2. Claire Koeppel (Badger), 2:03.91.
100 individual medley—1. Jaster Bunker (Tremper), 1:02.68; 4. Ruby Schieldt (Edgerton), 1:07.29.
50 freestyle—1. Megan Duffy (Jefferson/Cambridge), 25.06; 2. Kearyn Brennan (Badger), 26.55; 4. Ella Eck (Badger), 26.93.
100 freestyle relay—1. Edgerton (Ruby Schieldt, Clara Villarreal, Bailey Dowd, Gaby de Moya-Cotter), 49.13; 2. Badger, 51.44; 3 Beloit, 51.47.
50 butterfly—1. Amya Bessel (Beloit), 28.49; 3. Lexi Schultz (Edgerton), 28.92; 5. Kailee Sitter (Parker/Evansville), 30.41.
100 freestyle—1. Mariah Marowsky (Fort Atkinson), 55.05.
200 individual medley—1. Ruby Schieldt (Edgerton), 2:20.54; 3. Claire Koeppel (Badger), 2:25.08; 4. Katie Landon (Beloit), 2:29.32.
100 medley relay—1. Madison East, 57.68; 4. Beloit, 59.15; 5. Parker/Evansville, 59.34.
50 backstroke—1. Gaby de Moay-Cotter (Edgerton), 28.81; 3. Kearyn Brennan (Badger), 30.10.
50 breaststroke—1. Jasper Bunker (Tremper), 32.51; 4. Lauren O’Brien (Badger), 34.63; 5. Megan Klinger (Parker/Evansville, 35.26.
200 freestyle relay—1. Jefferson/Cambridge, 1:44.94; 3. Badger, 1:48.88.
100 butterfly—1. Gaby de Moya-Cotter (Edgerton), 1:02.49; 4. Lauren O’Brien (Badger), 1:05.84.
100 backstroke—1. Megan Duffy (Jefferson/Cambridge), 1:03.74; 3. Tadyn McCann (Parker/Evansville), 1:06.16; 5. Lulu Champeny-Johns (Beloit), 1:07.59.
100 breastroke—1. Kozette Rosenthal (East), 1:11.24; 4. Sydney Prowse (Beloit), 1:17.06.
150 freestyle relay (25, 50, 75)—1. Edgerton (Bailey Dowd, Ruby Schieldt, Gaby de Moya-Cotter), 1:20.80; 4. Beloit, 1:22.86; 5. Badger, 1:22.89.
