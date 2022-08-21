JANESVILLE
The 2022 girls high school girls swim season got underway Saturday with six teams competing at the Janesville Parker Relays.
JANESVILLE
The 2022 girls high school girls swim season got underway Saturday with six teams competing at the Janesville Parker Relays.
The Edgerton/Evansville co-op team captured the team title with 242 points, with Janesville Craig a close second with 238. Parker finished fourth with 168.
Edgerton/Evansville won five of 11 events to hold off Craig.
The Cougars got wins in the 200 freestyle, 300 individual medley, 850 freestyle and 200 medley relays.
Parker won the 200 frosh/soph medley and 200 freestyle relays.
TEAM SCORES
Edgerton/Evansville 242, Janesville Craig 238, Jefferson-Cambridge 206, Janesville Parker 168, Madison La Follette 128, Madison East 90
RELAY RESULTS
200 frosh/soph medley—1. Parker (Lily Mayfield, Madolyn Rosburg, Julia Jones, Lily Ryan) 2:23.73; 2. Craig 2:23.76.
200 freestyle—1. Craig (Kendal Richard, Grace Zas, Ally Donagan, Dakota Reece) 1:45.99; 2. Edgerton/Evansville 1:48.65.
400 medley—1. Edgerton/Evansville (Brooklin Bergum, Jenna Schmitt, Gracie Ninmer, Katie Punzel) 4:48.38; 2. Craig 5:07.47.
300 individual medley—1. Craig (Alexandria Ostopowicz, Jordyn Davis, Zoey Rank) 3:19.49; 2. Craig 3:27.47.
300 backstroke—1. Edgerton/Evansville (Alli Horgen, Grace Osborne, Alana Martin, Ella Gorski) 3:23.52; 2. Craig 3:41.45.
400 freestyle class—1. Edgerton/Evansville (Bella Fisher, Osborne, Anna Kienbaum, Ninmer) 4:25.14; 2. Craig 4:27.07.
850 freestyle—1. Craig (Katarina Dries, Richard, Reece, Donagan) 9:12.91; 2. Craig 9:24.28.
200 breast/fly—1. Edgerton/Evansville (Kienbaum, Punzel, Walters, Brooklyn Carroll) 2:34.19; 2. East 2:34.57.
400 freestyle—1. Edgerton/Evansville (Lola Weadge, Bergum, Punzel, Izabel Kotnour) 4:14; 2. Craig 4:22.39.
200 medley—1. Craig (Davis, Rank, Emma Gehring, Ostopowicz) 1:59.46; 2. LaFollette 2:21.38.
200 freestyle frosh/soph—1. Parker (Rosburg, Jones, Ryan, Mayfield) 2:07.06; 2. Craig 2:07.23.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.