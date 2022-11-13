Janesville Craig swimmer Ally Donagan capped her high school career with a seventh-place finish in the 500 freestyle at the WIAA girls state swimming meet in Waukesha on Saturday.
Donagan also finished 15th in the 200 freestyle at state, while fellow Craig senior Dakota Reece took 20th in the 50 and 100 freestyle races.
Donagan qualified for state after posting a pair of season-best times in sectionals the week before. Her time in the 500 at state was 5:11.2, and her time in the 200 was 1:56.84. Reece, the school record holder in the 50 free, finished her swims in 24.58 and 53.66.
“Ally swam two season best times at Sectionals to qualify for state,” Craig coach Jennifer Punzel said. “She holds the 200 free school record and was hoping to own the 500 after yesterday, which she missed by a few tenths last year at state. That did not happen, but that does not take away from the beautiful swim she had—a top five lifetime swim.”
Punzel added Reece just missed out on her school record in the 100 freestyle at the state meet but that she did set a season best in the event.
The coach was proud of the way the duo competed in their final high school meet.
“Both girls had a great meet,” Punzel said. “They both had season best performances at sectionals to earn their lane at state. And it's tough to hold onto that level of competition for an entire week and do it two weeks in a row. I was really happy with all four individual races being so close to their lifetime best times.
“Of course, every swimmer (especially a senior) wants to end their season at the State Meet swimming the best time of their life. But the reality is that many more athletes leave that meet wishing for a little bit faster time, than are 100 percent satisfied. That's just athletics; it's what keeps kids motivated and coming back for more.”
Swimmers from the Edgerton/Evansville co-op also competed at state. Ella Gorski took 19th in the 100 backstroke with a time of 59.73 while Jenna Schmitt placed 24th in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:09.56.
Hartland Arrowhead won the team title with 338.5 points. The Lake Geneva Badger co-op was eighth in the team standings with 98 points.
In the Division 2 state meet held Friday, Makayla Bazeley of Whitewater had a pair of top-10 finishes. She took fifth in the 100 butterfly in a time of 59.77 and seventh in the 200 freestyle in a time of 1:57.79. Whippets Grace Foucault also took 12th in the 100 backstroke, finishing in 1:00.37.
WIAA GIRLS SWIMMING STATE TOURNAMENT
At Waukesha South
DIVISION 1
TOP 10 TEAM RESULTS
Arrowhead 338.5, Brookfield East 285.5, Waukesha West/CathMem 196, Middleton 182.5, Verona Area 144, Germantown 131, Brookfield Central 115.5, Badger Co-op 98, Appleton North 94, Muskego 88
EVENT WINNERS AND TOP AREA FINISHERS
200 medley relay–1. Brookfield East (Maggie Wanezek, Lucy Thomas, Paris Fullerton, Caroline Wanezek), 1:39.68. 6. Badger (Aspen Whowell, MacKenzie Thomas, Addison Palmer, Zoe McNeill), 1:46.97.
200 free–1. Ella Antoniewski (Waukesha South/Mukwonago), 1:48.0 7. Ally Donagan (Janesville Craig), 1:56.84.
200 individual medley–1. Campbell Stoll (Arrowhead), 1:56.37.
50 free–1. Hailey Tierney (Arrowhead), 21.84. 7. Thomas (Badger), 23.57.
100 butterfly–1. Stoll (Arrowhead), 51.85. 14. Palmer (Badger), 58.39.
100 freestyle–1. Tierney (Arrowhead), 48.52. 19. Whowell (Badger), 53.59.
500 freestyle–1. Antoniewski (Waukesha South/Mukwonago), 4:49.75. 7. Donagan (Janesville Craig), 5:11.20.
200 freestyle relay–1. Arrowhead (Tierney, Francesca Smith, Peyton Drexler, Stoll), 1:31.14. 9. Badger co-op (Thomas, Kylie Kramp, Addi Nelson, McNeill), 1:38.29.
100 backstroke–1. Wanezek (Brookfield East), 51.09. 15. Whowell (Badger), 58.97.
100 breaststroke–1. Thomas (Brookfield East), 58.89. 4. Thomas (Badger), 1:03.77.
400 freestyle relay–1. Brookfield East (Wanezek, Audrey Olen, Reese Tiltmann, Thomas), 3:18.95. 15. Badger co-op (Palmer, Cora Singleton, Nelson, Whowell), 3:38.52.
DIVISION 2
TOP 10 TEAM RESULTS
Madison Edgewood 350, Whitefish Bay 167, Ashwaubenon 166, Baraboo 154, Rhinelander 152, Greendale 129, Kohler co-op 125, Jefferson/Cambridge 122, Shorewood 109, Sauk Prairie 100
EVENT WINNERS AND TOP AREA FINISHERS
200 medley relay—1. Edgewood (Izzy Bloom, Katie McClure, Sylvia Thompson, Sophie Reed), 1:46.59.
200 freestyle—1. Izzy Enz (Edgewood), 1:47.64. 7. Makayla Bazeley (Whitewater), 1:57.79.
200 individual medley—1. Libby Michel (Grafton), 2:04.0.
50 freestyle—1. Lucy Art (Brown Deer/University School), 23.37.
100 butterfly—1. Jordyn Davis (Jefferson/Cambridge), 57.35. Bazeley (Whitewater), 59.77.
100 freestyle—1. Brynn Stacey (Edgewood), 49.83.
500 freestyle—1. Enz (Edgewood), 4:49.97.
200 freestyle—1. Edgewood (Stacey, Reed, McClure, Enz), 1:34.05.
100 backstroke—1. Anna Balfanz (Baraboo), 56.23. 12. Grace Foucault (Whitewater), 1:00.37.
100 breaststroke—1. Amber Winter (Merrill), 1:04.45.
400 freestyle relay—1. Edgewood (Enz, Bloom, Thompson, Stacey), 3:26.55.