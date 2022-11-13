Janesville Craig swimmer Ally Donagan capped her high school career with a seventh-place finish in the 500 freestyle at the WIAA girls state swimming meet in Waukesha on Saturday.

Donagan also finished 15th in the 200 freestyle at state, while fellow Craig senior Dakota Reece took 20th in the 50 and 100 freestyle races.

