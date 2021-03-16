JANSVILLE
Ally Donagan and Dakota Reece propelled Janesville Craig’s girls swim team to a rivalry victory Tuesday.
The Cougars won eight of 11 events, including two each from Donagan and Reece, in racing past the Janesville Parker/Evansville co-op team 115-55 in a nonconference meet at Craig.
Donagan won the 200 and 500 freestyle, while also swimming on both victorious 200 medley and 400 freestyle relay teams.
Reece was also a member of the two winning relay teams and won the 100 breaststroke and the 50 freestyle.
Donagan said simply competing and getting in the pool is imperative because of the shortened alternate fall season.
“Racing is really important right now, because we’re not at our best with the time off we had,” Donagan said.
“Going against Parker is a big motivator because they’re our rival, but times are important, too, and I was pleased with mine today.”
Donagan won the 200 freestyle in 2:03.26 and 500 freestyle in 5:37.14.
Other individual winners for Craig were Sydney Guenther in the 100 butterfly and Dakota Woods in the 100 freestyle.
Craig coach Jen Punzel said her team swam well.
“Everybody was excited about today,” Punzel said. “It’s a crosstown rival, and all these kids know each other and swim club together.
“Our girls definitely brought it. We had a lot of (personal) best times tonight, which for the coach makes me very happy. And I was most impressed with our depth. We went 1-2-3 in a lot of events.”
Parker/Evansville got individual wins from Kailee Sitter in the 200 individual medley and from Tadyn McCann in the 100 backstroke. The Vikings also won the 200 freestyle relay.
“We had some good times for this part of the season,” Parker coach Derek Schneider said.
“And for me as a coach, it’s fun for me to watch because so many of them from both teams swim together during club.”
Parker is set to host Racine Case on Thursday, while Craig swims against Beloit on Friday.
CRAIG 115, PARKER/EVANSVILLE 55
(Individual and relay results)
200 medley relay—Craig (Sydney Guenther, Dakota Reece, Ally Donagan, Kadence Woods) 1:57.3.
200 freestyle—1. Donagan (C) 2:03.26; 2. Tadyn McCann (P/E) 2:07.83; 3. Natalie Blank (C) 2:12.92.
200 individual medley—1. Kailee Sitter (P/E) 2:23.3; 2. Woods (C) 2:23.6; 3. Hanna Albrecht (C) 2:33.02.
50 freestyle—1. Reece (C) 25.17; 2. Amber Schoville (P/E) 27.29; 3. Kendal Richard (C) 27.84.
100 butterfly—1. Guenther (C) 1:04.7; 2. Sitter (P/E) 1:06.69; Katie Leach (P/E) 1:10.42.
100 freestyle—1. Woods (C) 58.37; 2. Izzy Walter (C) 59.72; 3. Richard (C) 59.99.
500 freestyle—1. Donagan (C) 5:37.14; 2. Natalie Blank (C) 5:52.56; 3. Kyley Evans (P/E) 6:07.88.
200 freestyle relay—1. Parker/Evansville (McCann, Schoville, Evans, Sitter) 1:50.15.
100 backstroke—1. McCann (P/E) 1:03.9; 2. Guenther (C) 1:04.16; 3. Walter (C) 1:10.28.
100 breaststroke—1. Reece (C) 1:12.25; 2. Albrecht (C) 1:19.05; 3. Maya Van Berkum (C) 1:21.75.
400 freestyle—1. Craig (Reece, Guenther, Donagan, Woods) 3:49.54.