Despite personal records and season bests, Janesville Parker swimmers fall to Sun Prairie GAZETTE STAFF Oct 1, 2022 JANESVILLE—Sun Prairie West defeated Janesville Parker 119-51 in Big Eight Conference girls swimming Friday night at the Vikings' pool.Vikings coach Erin Jensen said her team swam well."We had multiple season bests, a lot of freshmen personal records and just had a great time tonight celebrating our seniors and thanking our swim parents," Jensen said.Sam Schumacher celebrated her final home swim meet with a first-place finish in the 100 butterfly in 1:10.1. The time was a personal record for the senior.Another senior, Jessenya Arambula-Etchell, recorded a season personal-best time in the 500 freestyle. Her time of 6:03.44 earned her a third-place finish.Parker freshman Madolyn Rosburg put herself in the spotlight by winning the 100 breaststroke in 1:28.02.