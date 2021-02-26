DeForest swam past the Janesville Parker/Evansville co-op team in a girls nonconference dual meet Friday.
The visiting Norskies won all 11 events en route to a 119-50 win.
Parker/Evansville got second-place finishes from Amber Schoville in the 50 and 100 freestyle, along with Ally Phillips in the 100 breaststroke and Kyley Evans in the 500 freestyle.
DEFOREST 119, PARKER/EVANSVILLE 50
200 medley relay--1. DeForest 1:59.88
200 freestyle--1. Jenna Willis (D) 2:11.2; 2. Jessica Camarato (D) 2:16.28
200 individual medley--1. Carly Oosterhof (D) 2:23.58; 2. Olivia Miller (D) 2:33.91
50 freestyle--1. Ava Boehning (D) 26.03; 2. Amber Schoville (P/E) 27/78
100 butterfly--1. Valarie Berkley (D) 1:08.06; 2. Danika Tyler (D) 1:08.55
100 freestyle--1. Miller (D) 58.54; 2. Schoville (P/E) 1:04.76
500 freestyle--1. Joss Hoffman (D) 5:45.26; 2. Kyley Evans (P/E) 6:17.14
200 freestyle relay--1. DeForest 1:49.14
100 backstroke--1. Boehning (D) 1:03.33; 2. Hoffman (D) 1:06.72
100 breaststroke--1. Oosterhof (D) 1:13.07; 2. Ally Phillips (P/E) 1:24.95
400 freestyle relay--1. DeForest 3:57.34