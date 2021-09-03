Junior Dakota Reece won one individual event and anchored a winning relay Friday to lead the Janesville Craig girls swimming team in a 121-49 loss to Verona/Mount Horeb at Verona High School.
Reece won the 100-yard freestyle in 56.52 seconds, and later joined junior Ally Donagan, senior Izzy Walter and senior Kadence Woods in winning the 400 freestyle relay (3:50.70).
Reece also finished second in the 200 individual medley (2:23.31). Donagan added a second-place finish in the 200 free (2:01.26) and Woods took second in the 50 free (:27.01).
“Dakota is always a strong freestyler, so it was fun to see her attempt and excel in the 200 IM tonight,” Craig coach Jennifer Punzel said. “Ally Donagan actually swam two really solid individual events tonight, with solid times for this point in the season. With a little tweaking, I really like where she is headed.
“Tonight the girls swam a lot of events different than their norm, and they came in tired from a tough week of practice and back-to-back meets the week before. But they continued to show a lot of heart and were excited to win the final relay of the night.”
VERONA/MOUNT HOREB 121, CRAIG 49
200-yard medley relay—Verona/Mount Horeb (Amelia McCartney, Ingrid Malin, Isabella Gnewuch, Emmy Bennin), 1:57.84. 200 freestyle—Monica Schmidt, VMH, 2:02.20. 200 individual medley—Kyrah Kittleson, VMH, 2:19.33. 50 freestyle—Tola Klabough, VMH, :25.49. 100 butterfly—Kenzie Zuehl, VMH, 1:02.12. 100 freestyle—Dakota Reece, JC, :56.52. 500 freestyle—Gnewuch, VMH, 5:23.36. 200 freestyle relay—Verona/Mount Horeb (Izzy Moore, McCartney, Klabough, Kittlesnio), 1:45.55. 100 backstroke—Emily Spielman, VMH, 1:02.80. 100 breaststroke—Maia Blas, VMH, 1:14.09. 400 freestyle relay—Janesville Craig (Ally Donagan, Izzy Walter, Kadence Woods, Dakota Reece), 3:50.70.
Parker shut down by Madison West
The Madison West girls swimming team put forth a dominant performance on Friday, taking a 138-32 victory over Janesville Parker in a Big Eight Conference dual meet at Parker.
The Vikings didn’t finish first or second in any of the 11 events. Parker’s only two third-place finishes both were earned by Tadyn McCann, in the 100-yard freestyle (:59.42) and the 200 free (2:13.53).
MADISON WEST 138, PARKER 32
200-yard medley relay—Madison West (Lily Wong Maka Chikowero, Hannah Mello, Evy Laursen), 1:59.10. 200 freestyle—Ellen Osthelder, MW, 2:03.44. 200 individual medley—Bella Granetzke, MW, 2:19.89. 50 freestyle—Violet McCullough, MW, :26.56. 100 butterfly—Mello, MW, 1:02.20. 100 freestyle—Osthelder, MW, :55.78. 500 freestyle—Amalia Shields, MW, 5:35.65. 200 freestyle relay—Madison West (Ava Pulvermacher, Natalie Austin, Granetzke, Natalie Chandler), 1:43.42. 100 backstroke—Laursen, MW, 1:02.94. 100 breaststroke—Zeynep Yapici, 1:13.29. 400 freestyle relay—Madison West (Chandlaer, Granetzke, Annabelle Pollock, Ella Stadler), 3:49.72.