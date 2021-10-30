Dakota Reece led the way for city swimmers at the Big Eight Conference Meet on Saturday.
The Janesville Craig junior finished third in the 50 freestyle and fourth in the 100 freestyle.
Middleton won the team title with 628 points, with Madison West second at 573. Craig was sixth with 110 and Janesville Parker eighth with 32.
Reece swam the 50 freestyle in 24.85 to finish third and 54.23 in the 100 freestyle.
Craig junior Ally Donagan was seventh in the 500 freestyle and 10th in the 200 freestyle.
Craig and Parker compete in the WIAA Division 1 Milton Sectional on Saturday.
Big Eight Conference Meet
TEAM SCORES
Middleton 628, Madison West 573, Madison Memorial 377, Verona/Mount Horeb 323, Sun Prairie 236, Janesville Craig 110, Beloit Memorial 32, Janesville Parker 23, Madison La Follette 16, Madison East 4
INDIVIDUAL AND RELAY RESULTS
Diving--1. Rian Wells (MW) 421.25; 2. Annika Rufenacht (Ver) 393.05
200 medley relay--1. Middleton 1:48.51; 2. West 1:49.5
200 freestyle--1. Bella Granetzke (MW) 1:53.16; 2. Molly Haag (Mid) 1:57.12
200 individual medley--1. Quinn Weygandt (MW) 2:12.65; 2. Natalie Charles (Mid) 2:12.83
50 freestyle--1. Julian Huller (MM) 24.63; 2. Ryanne Woodall (Mid) 24.78; 3. Dakota Reece (JC) 24.85
100 butterfly--1. Claudia Cqrson (MM) 58.54; 2. Evy Laursen (MW) 58.89
100 freestyle--1. Granetzke (MW) 53.29; 2. Abby Utter (Mid) 53.61; 4. Reece (JC) 54.23
500 freestyle--1. Tait Haag (Mid) 5:13.5; 2. Weygandt (MW) 5:16.56; 7. Ally Donagan (JC) 5:24.62
200 freestyle relay--1. Middleton 1:38.6; 2. West 1:39.57
100 backstroke--1. Lily Mair (Mid) 58.83; 2. Violet McCullough (MW) 1:00.19
100 breaststroke--1. Ellie Reeder (SP) 1:08.7; 2. Sara Douglas (MM) 1:09.01
400 freestyle relay--1. West 3:36.3; 2. Middleton 3:38.4
Southern Lakes Conference Meet
TEAM SCORES
Lake Geneva Badger 573, Burlington 443, Jefferson-Cambridge 265, Edgerton/Evansville 253, Elkhorn Area 223, Platteville 140, Whitewater 135, Prairie/St. Catherine 85, Delavan-Darien 54
INDIVIDUAL AND RELAY RESULTS
200 medley relay--1. Badger (Sailor Whowell, McKenzie Thomas, Addi Nelson Callie Ceshker) 1:49.23 (breaks record of 1:50.33 set by Badger in 2007; 2. Jefferson-Cambridge 1:53.11
200 freestyle--1. Ceshker (LGB) 2:00.87; 2. Aspen Whowell (LGB) 2:03.0
200 individual medley--1. Zoey Rank (JC) 2:10.52 (breaks record of 2:10.54 set by Emily Russart in 2007); 2. Averi Larsen (Bur) 2:15.81
50 freestyle--1. S. Whowell (LGB) 24.15 (breaks record of 24.25 set by Anna Brooks in 2011); 2. Thomas (LGB) 24.71
100 butterfly--1. Jordyn Davis ((JC) 1:00.25; 2. Makayla Bazeley (Whi) 1:01.69
100 freestyle--1. Ceshker (LGB) 54.4; 2. Emilia Dahms (Bur) 56.35
500 freestyle--1. Katie Goetzke (Bur) 5:36.7; 2. Abbey Leach (LGB) 5:51.3
200 freestyle relay--1. Badger (S. Whowell, McNeill, Thomas, Ceshker) 1:37.99 (breaks record of 1:40.08 set by Badger in 2012); 2. Burlington 1:41.67
100 backstroke--1. S. Whowell (LGB) 59.45; 2. Davis (JC) 1:02.2
100 breaststroke--1. Rank (JC) 1:07.21; 2. Megan Schultz (Bur) 1:07.45
400 freestyle--1. Badger (McNeill, Kylie Kramp, Addi Nelson, A. Whowell) 3:49.5; 2. Badger 3:54.14