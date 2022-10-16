01STOCK_GIRLS_SWIM
JANESVILLE—Elkhorn and Janesville Craig led the field at the Cougar Relays in the Craig High pool Saturday morning.

The Elks won the meet with 258 points. Craig finished just two points behind after a disqualification to take second overall. Milton was fourth in the team standings with 210 points, and Janesville Parker took fifth with 148.

