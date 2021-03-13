Sydney Guenther, Dakota Reece and Kadence Woods won two individual events each to lead Janesville Craig's girls swim team Friday night.
Craig won nine of 11 events in the 118-46 nonconference win over Edgerton.
Woods won the 100 and 200 freestyle, with Guenther touching the wall first in the 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke. Reece captured wins in the 50 freestyle and 100 breaststroke.
Jenna Schmitt picked up Edgerton's lone individual win in the 200 individual medley.
CRAIG 118, EDGERTON 46
(Individual and relay results)
200 medley relay--1. Craig (Sydney Guenther, Dakota Reece, Ally Donogan, Kadence Woods) 1:58.93
200 freestyle--1. Woods (C) 2:08.33; 2. Jilly May (C) 2:18.43
200 individual medley--1. Jenna Schmitt (E) 2:21.1; 2. Donogan (C) 2:22.71
50 freestyle--1. Reece (C) 25.65; 2. Ella Gorski (E) 26.22
100 freestyle--1. Woods (C) 57.34; 2. Izzy Walter (C) 58.9
100 butterfly--1. Guenther (C) 1:06.08; 2. Gracey Ninmen (E) 1:12.3
500 freestyle--1. Donogan (C) 5:46.22; 2. McKenzie Patterson (E) 6:10.53
200 freestyle relay--1. Edgerton (Schmitt, Isabel Kotnour, Clara Villarreal, Ella Gorski) 1:48.67
100 backstroke--1. Guenther (C) 1:06.02; 2. Walter (C) 1:08.17
100 breaststroke--1. Reece (C) 1:13.77; 2. Hanna Albrecht (C) 1:19.38
400 freestyle relay--1. (Reece, Guenther, Woods, Donogan) 3:50.8