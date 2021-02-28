Janesville Craig's girls swim team had a busy weekend.
The Cougars hosted Verona/Mount Horeb in a dual meet Friday night and turned right around and hosted Sun Prairie on Saturday morning.
The Cougars lost 106-64 on Friday and 127-43 on Saturday.
"It was a quick turnaround. No rest for the weary in a short season; we're trying to pack it in," Craig coach Jen Punzel said. "With us only being able to do duals, we don't get the opportunity to see as many teams. And now with Madison schools not swimming, we're scrambling to find some replacements."
Junior Kadence Woods and sophomore Ally Donagan led the way for Craig on Friday. Woods won the 200-yard freestyle (2:06.48) and Donagan won the 500 freestyle (5:32.43). They were both part of the winning 400 free relay, along with sophomore Dakota Reece and senior Sydney Guenther. Punzel said those four swimmers have been strong leaders for the team and have an opportunity to put themselves in the program's record book this year.
"Kadence had a really nice weekend. She's kind of our jackknife. I can put her wherever we need her to go," Punzel said. "Ally is a club swimmer, and she is getting back into the groove of where she wants to be.
"I'm just overly impressed with how the girls have persevered, given what they've dealt with in the last year. ... We're doing a lot of goal-setting for the year based on their times in the first meet and what they are in our last meet."
With the Madison schools now off the schedule, unless the Cougars find replacements in their schedule, they are not scheduled to swim again until March 16 against Janesville Parker.
VERONA/MOUNT HOREB 106, CRAIG 64
200 medley relay--Verona 1:54.61, Craig 1:56.87. 200 free--Kadence Woods (C) 2:06.48. 200 IM--Maia Blas (V) 2:20.07, 2. Ally Donagan (C) 2:21.92, 3. Hanna Albrecht (C) 2:33.60. 50 free--Kenzie Zuehl (V) 24.93. 100 fly--Emma Neumann (V) 1:04.27, 2. Sydney Guenther (C) 1:04.95. 100 free--Zuehl 54.36, 2. Dakota Reece (C) 55.16. 500 free--Donagan 5:32.43. 200 free relay--Verona 1:44.98. 100 back--Gianna Gnewuch (V) 1:02.61, 3. Guenther 1:05.89. 100 breaststroke--Blas 1:13.07, 2. Reece 1:13.36. 400 free relay--Craig (Reece, Guenther, Woods, Donagan), 3:49.81.
SUN PRAIRIE 127, CRAIG 43
200 medley relay--Sun Prairie 1:55.14. 200 free--Tori Barnet (SP) 2:02.82, 2. Ally Donagan (C) 2:04.52. 200 IM-Janelle Schultz (SP) 2:14.84. 50 free--Paige Rundahl (SP) 25.34, 2. Dakota Reece (C) 25.45. 100 fly--Rundahl 1:02.84, 2. Donagan 1:04.52, 3. Sydney Guenther (C) 1:06.53. 100 free--Barnet 55.81, 3. Izzy Walter (C) 1:00.42. 500 free--Olivia Sala (SP) 5:26.08. 200 free relay--Sun Prairie 1:44.27. 100 back--Grace Sala (SP) 1:03.98, 3. Guenther 1:06.87. 100 breaststroke--O. Sala 1:12.77, 2. Reece 1:13.92. 400 free relay--Sun Prairie 3:41.96.