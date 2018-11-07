Sommer Rhodes has already gotten her name on the school record board.
The Janesville Craig senior eclipsed the program record in the 500 freestyle at last Saturday's Division 1 sectional meet.
Now she hopes to end her prep career on the podium at Saturday's WIAA state meet at the UW-Natatorium in Madison.
In qualifying for the state for the second straight year, Rhodes enters the meet with a qualifying time of 5:10.32. Abby Carlson of the Waukesha South/Mukwonago co-op team is the top seed at 4:58.73. Rhodes is seeded 12th, with the top six finishers making the podium.
"I was happy to break the school record (5:11.11 set by Hailey Schneider), but my No. 1 goal coming into the season was to get back to state," Rhodes said.
"I had a really tough sectional, but I think that helped me. I would've rather competed there than anywhere else because you really get pushed to swim your best."
Two other area swimmers qualified in two events for the Division 1 meet.
Milton's Danielle Cramer has an excellent chance to find the podium. The junior is seeded fifth in the 100 backstroke and 11th in the 200 individual medley. Cramer was ninth in the 100 backstroke and 15th in the 100 butterfly at last year's state meet.
Swimming for the Lake Geneva Badger co-op team, senior Claire Koeppel qualified in the 200 and 500 freestyle.
In Division 2, Whitewater's Ella Houwers is seeded in the top three in two events. The sophomore is the top seed in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:05.88 and second in the 200 IM with a time of 2:10.59.
Edgerton junior Gaby de Moya-Cotter is seeded fifth in the 100 butterfly. She was ninth last year at state in the event.
The Division 2 meet is Friday night at the UW-Natatorium.
WIAA State Swim Meet
At UW-Natatorium
Division 1
AREA QUALIFIERS
(Top seed listed first)
200 freestyle--Hannah Aegerter, sr., Middleton 1:52.02; Claire Koeppel, sr., Badger 1:59.38
200 individual medley--Emma Lasecki, jr., Bay Port 2:03.83; Danielle Cramer, jr., Milton 2:07.78
500 freestyle--Abby Carlson, soph., Waukesha South 4:58.73; Sommer Rhodes, sr., Janesville Craig 5:10.32; Koeppel, Badger 5:22.07
100 backstroke--Reilly Tiltmann, soph., Brookfield East 55.29; Cramer, Milton 56.46
400 freestyle--Sun Prairie 3:28.5; Milton 3:41.29
Division 2
AREA QUALIFIERS
(Top seed listed first)
200 medley relay--Edgewood 1:48.05; Whitewater 1:52.92
200 individual medley--Mekenzie Hammer, soph., Monroe/New Glarus 2:09.9; Ella Houwers, soph., Whitewater 2:10.59
100 butterfly--Kaitlyn Barth, sr., Edgewood 57.16; Gaby de Moya-Cotter, jr., Edgerton 59.39
500 freestyle--Kylee Theiler, jr., Tomahawk 5:09.5; Brianna Zimdars, jr., Whitewater 5:25.0; Ruby Schieldt, fr., Edgerton 5:25.89; Maggie Person, fr., Delavan-Darien/Wisconsin School for the Deaf 5:31.13
200 freestyle relay--Edgewood 1:38.7; Whitewater 1:42.65
100 breaststroke--Houwers, Whitewater 1:05.88
