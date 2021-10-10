Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Janesville Craig's girls swim team dominated Madison East in a Big Eight Conference dual meet Friday.
The Cougars won all 11 events en route to a 133-36 victory.
Izzy Walter, Ally Donagan, Dakota Reece and Kadence Woods won two events each for Craig.
"The girls killed it," Craig coach Jen Punzel said. "It was Senior Night, and a great way to send off our eight seniors at their last home meet."
Craig hosts the Cougar Relays on Saturday.
CRAIG 133, EAST 36
200 medley relay--1. Craig (Savhanna Stecker, Natalie Blank, Maya Van Berkum, Kendal Richard) 2:09.78; 200 freestyle--1. Kadence Woods (C) 2:07.23; 200 individual medley--1. Ally Donagan (C) 2:20.61; 50 freestyle--1. Dakota Reece (C) 25.03; 100 butterfly--1. Izzy Walter (C) 1:09.33; 100 freestyle--1. Woods (C) 58.39
500 freestyle--1. Donagan (C) 5:25.35; 200 freestyle relay--1. Craig (Katarina Dries, Aria Clark, Stecker, Richard) 1:54.94; 100 backstroke--1. Walter (C) 1:09.07; 100 breaststroke--1. Reece (C) 1:09.63; 400 freestyle relay--1. Craig (Reece, Walter, Woods, Donagan) 3:53.43
Get the latest sports news delivered right to your inbox six days a week.
Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox.
If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now!