Janesville Craig's girls swim team dominated Madison East in a Big Eight Conference dual meet Friday.

The Cougars won all 11 events en route to a 133-36 victory.

Izzy Walter, Ally Donagan, Dakota Reece and Kadence Woods won two events each for Craig.

"The girls killed it," Craig coach Jen Punzel said. "It was Senior Night, and a great way to send off our eight seniors at their last home meet."

Craig hosts the Cougar Relays on Saturday.

CRAIG 133, EAST 36

200 medley relay--1. Craig (Savhanna Stecker, Natalie Blank, Maya Van Berkum, Kendal Richard) 2:09.78; 200 freestyle--1. Kadence Woods (C) 2:07.23; 200 individual medley--1. Ally Donagan (C) 2:20.61; 50 freestyle--1. Dakota Reece (C) 25.03; 100 butterfly--1. Izzy Walter (C) 1:09.33; 100 freestyle--1. Woods (C) 58.39

500 freestyle--1. Donagan (C) 5:25.35; 200 freestyle relay--1. Craig (Katarina Dries, Aria Clark, Stecker, Richard) 1:54.94; 100 backstroke--1. Walter (C) 1:09.07; 100 breaststroke--1. Reece (C) 1:09.63; 400 freestyle relay--1. Craig (Reece, Walter, Woods, Donagan) 3:53.43

