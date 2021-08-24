The prep girls swim season began last Friday for Janesville Craig and Janesville Parker.
And although both teams dropped Big Eight Conference dual meets, that didn’t damper the seasonlong expectations.
Craig returns state qualifiers Ally Donagan, Dakota Reece and Kadence Woods, along with talented senior Izzy Walter.
Parker, which is no longer part of a co-op with Evansville, is led by seniors Tadyn McCann, Katie Leach and Kyley Evans.
The Cougars opened the season with a loss to Madison Memorial, but in competing in easily the state’s best conference, Craig coach Jen Punzel was impressed with her team’s debut.
“The Memorial coach came up to me afterward and told me that ’you have some really fast swimmers,”’ Punzel said.
“And he’s right. We do have some talented girls.
“And it’s always nice to get that first meet out of the way and the jitters that come with it, especially for those swimming in their first varsity meet.”
Punzel has 44 girls on the roster, with Donagan leading the way.
The junior is closing in on several school records and is one of the top individual medley swimmers in the state.
“Ally’s going to be strong in whatever event we put her in, and that could be anything from the IM to the 200 freestyle or 500 freestyle,” Punzel said.
Reece, also a junior, will likely specialize in the sprint freestyle events, as well as on any one of the three relay teams. She was part of Craig’s 400 freestyle relay team, along with Donagan and Woods, that qualified for state in 2019. Craig swam in the alternate fall season last spring and did not compete in the fall of 2020.
Woods is also an option in many events, while Punzel expects Walter to specialize in the backstroke.
“After only one meet, we’re already so far of where we were last spring,” Punzel said. “We were close to some PR times in a number of events.
“We know we’re in the best conference in the state, but we still need to have the mind-set that winning dual meets is important and something to strive for. You get points for the top five places, so every point is worth fighting for.
“Plus, the girls need to understand that they need to seize every opportunity they get. This could all be taken away at any minute because of the uncertain and ongoing COVID situation.”
Parker has only 16 girls out, but assistant coach Erin Jensen said the coaching staff, that also includes head coach Derek Schneider, is emphasizing quality over quantity.
“We don’t have the depth that we’d like, but that allows us to work more on an individual basis with the girls we do have,” Jensen said.
“We’ve had two meets already, and we’re pleased with what we’ve seen thus far.”
McCann won two events against Beloit Memorial, and Jensen said she’s poised for a strong season.
“She’s a four-year varsity swimmer and our captain,” Jensen said. “Backstroke is her best event, but she could very well swim the 200 or 500 freestyle and do well there, too.”
Leach will swim breaststroke and butterfly, as well as the IM.
Punzel calls Evans the most dedicated swimmer on the team, while junior Jessenya Arambula-Etchell expected to lead in the distance freestyle events.
Sophomore Ava Ballou and freshman Lily Ryan are also expected to play major roles at the varsity level.
Both city schools will compete in the Parker Relays on Saturday.