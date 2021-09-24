JVG_210920_JCSWIM03
Janesville Parker’s Tadyn McCann competes in the 200-yard freestyle during their crosstown dual girls swim meet at Janesville Parker on Friday.

 Anthony Wahl

JANESVILLE

With injuries further depleting an already small roster, the Janesville Parker girls swimming team didn't have a lot of depth to throw at Sun Prairie on Friday night.

The Cardinals, always one of the Big Eight Conference's top teams, took a 138-24 victory over the Vikings.

"Injuries hit us this week, making our small team even smaller," assistant coach Erin Jensen wrote in an email. "But every girl took on the challenge, swimming off events, and kept spirits high."

Sun Prairie swept the top three spots in nine of the 11 events. The Vikings' Tadyn McCann finished second in the 100-yard backstroke (1 minute, 6.76 seconds), and the 200 medley relay of McCann, Kyley Evans, Katie Leach and Amber Schoville finished third (2:06.49). 

SUN PRAIRIE 138, PARKER 24

EVENT WINNERS

200-yard medley relay—Sun Prairie (Olivia Sala, Ruthie Pavelski, Brielle Laube, Tori Barnet), 1:55.23. 200 freestyle—Brooke Laube, SP, 2:07.19. 200 individual medley—Barnet, SP, 2:17.88. 50 freestyle—Sala, SP, :25.73. 100 butterfly—Maeve Sullivan, SP, 1:08.71. 100 freestyle—Kelsey Neuman, SP, 1:02.36. 500 freestyle—Kennedy Loomis, SP, 6:10.53. 200 freestyle relay—Sun Prairie (Sala, Lily Breyer, Sullivan, Barnet), 1:43.46. 100 backstroke—Laube, SP, 1:05.88. 100 breaststroke—Ellie Reeder, SP, 1:14.15. 400 freestyle relay—Sun Prairie (Ruthie Pavelski, Lydia Zenobi, Hattie Hessling, Sullivan), 3:53.20.

MIDDLETON—The Cougars got wins from Ally Donagan and Dakota Reece but came up short in a Big Eight dual meet Friday.

Middleton won nine of 11 events in a 120-50 victory.

"Another tough meet, as expected," Craig coach Jen Punzel said. "We had a couple of VERY closely contested races! For the most part, swimmers swam at least one event that they had not yet swam this season. Many swam events they had never swam before. The girls had a fun meet, trying new things, and often surprising themselves with their results."

MIDDLETON 120, CRAIG 50

EVENT WINNERS

200-yard medley relay—1. Middleton 2:14.62; 200 freestyle—1. Sophie Benson (M) 1:58.16; 200 individual medley—1. Tait Haag (M) 2:17.71; 50 freestyle—1. Abby Ensenberger 25.87; 100 butterfly—1. Emma Chandler (M) 1:02.84; 100 freestyle—1. Haag (M) 54.74; 500 freestyle—1. Ally Donagan (C) 5:23.99; 200 freestyle relay—1. Middleton 1:41.26; 100 backstroke—1. Ella Needham (M) 1:01.59; 100 breaststroke--1. Dakota Reece (C) 1:12.57; 400 freestyle relay—1. Middleton 3:45.03

 

