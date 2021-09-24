With injuries further depleting an already small roster, the Janesville Parker girls swimming team didn't have a lot of depth to throw at Sun Prairie on Friday night.
The Cardinals, always one of the Big Eight Conference's top teams, took a 138-24 victory over the Vikings.
"Injuries hit us this week, making our small team even smaller," assistant coach Erin Jensen wrote in an email. "But every girl took on the challenge, swimming off events, and kept spirits high."
Sun Prairie swept the top three spots in nine of the 11 events. The Vikings' Tadyn McCann finished second in the 100-yard backstroke (1 minute, 6.76 seconds), and the 200 medley relay of McCann, Kyley Evans, Katie Leach and Amber Schoville finished third (2:06.49).
MIDDLETON—The Cougars got wins from Ally Donagan and Dakota Reece but came up short in a Big Eight dual meet Friday.
Middleton won nine of 11 events in a 120-50 victory.
"Another tough meet, as expected," Craig coach Jen Punzel said. "We had a couple of VERY closely contested races! For the most part, swimmers swam at least one event that they had not yet swam this season. Many swam events they had never swam before. The girls had a fun meet, trying new things, and often surprising themselves with their results."