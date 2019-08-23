Janesville's high school girls swim teams opened their seasons Friday with a couple Big Eight Conference losses.

Visiting Beloit Memorial knocked off Janesville Craig 95-75, and host Verona/Mount Horeb downed Janesville Parker/Evansville 118-52.

Freshman Ally Donagan was a standout for the Cougars, winning both the 200-yard individual medley (2:23.37) and the 500 freestyle (5:37.58).

Junior Sydney Guenther was Craig's other event winner, turning in a time of 1:07.44 in the 100 backstroke.

"We had some really strong swims and a lot of heart went into tonight's meet," Craig coach Charlotte Davies said. "Some smaller mistakes that cost us, but it's exciting to know the potential that this team has. We are looking forward to swimming against Parker next week and fine-tuning what we have been working on in practice."

Verona/Mount Horeb won every event of the night to open the season against Parker/Evansville.

The Vikings were led by junior Kailee Sitter, who was second in the 200-meter IM (2:39.74) and the 100 butterfly (1:13.16).

"For our first meet, we had very strong performances even though the girls are just getting back in the swing of things," Parker coach Derek Schneider said.

Parker hosts Craig on Friday in the annual crosstown rivalry dual meet.

BELOIT 95, CRAIG 75

EVENT WINNERS AND JANESVILLE TOP-THREE FINISHERS

200 medley relay--Beloit 2:01.23, Craig 2:02.78. 200 freestyle--Sydney Prowse (B) 2:11.71, 2. Kadence Woods (C) 2:12.34. 200 IM--Ally Donagan (C) 2:23.37, 3. Gabby Metcalf (C) 2:29.49. 50 freestyle--Jayda Bessel (B) 26.82, 3. Izzy Walter (C) 28.65. 100 fly--Lulu Champeny-Johns (B) 1:08.80, 2. Woods 1:09.38, 3. Maya Van Berkum (C) 1:12.62. 100 freestyle--Bessel 58.74, 2. Sydney Guenther (C) 1:00.06. 500 freestyle--Donagan 5:37.58, 3. Natalie Blank (C) 5:55.98. 200 free relay--Beloit 1:51.29, Craig 1:55.01. 100 backstroke--Guenther 1:07.44. 100 breaststroke--Prowse 1:17.43, 2. Grace Kubala (C) 1:20.02, 3. Metcalf 1:20.25. 400 free relay--Beloit 4:00.71, 2. Craig 4:04.91.

VERONA/MOUNT HOREB 118, PARKER/EVANSVILLE 52

EVENT WINNERS AND JANESVILLE TOP-THREE FINISHERS

200 medley relay--Verona 2:14.69, 3. Parker 2:16.59. 200 freestyle--Josie McCartney (V) 2:17.45, 3. Tadyn McCann (P) 2:25.64. 200 IM--Kaitlyn Zuehl (V) 2:35.98, 2. Kailee Sitter (P) 2:39.74. 50 freestyle--Sara Stewart (V) 27.85, 3. Amber Schoville (P) 30.98. 100 butterfly--Kenzie Zuehl (V) 1:11.00, 2. Sitter 1:13.16. 100 freestyle--Sam Malecki (V) 1:04.14. 400 freestyle--Stewart 4:43.57. 200 free relay--Verona 2:02.15, 3. Parker 2:05.31. 100 backstroke--Ke. Zuehl 1:10.58. 100 breaststroke Gianna Gnewuch (V) 1:25.12. 400 free relay--Verona 4:19.32.

