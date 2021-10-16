JANESVILLE
The Janesville Parker girls swimming team closed its regular season with a pair of Big Eight Conference victories, including Friday night's 97-73 decision over Madison East.
"It was a great night celebrating our seniors," Parker assistant coach Erin Jensen wrote in an email. "Over 25 season bests and two wins (over Madison La Follette last week and East) is a great way to end our dual conference season.
The Vikings earned the top two spots in the 100-yard freestyle, with Tadyn McCann winning in 58.81 seconds and Amber Schoville taking second (:59.56). Both seniors earned season-best times. Schoville also won the 50 free (:26.5) and McCann won the 100 backstroke (1:06.98).
Junior Jessen Arambula-Etchell won the 200 free with a personal-best time of 2:16.57, and won the 500 free in 7:03.27. Senior Kyley Evans set a season-best time in the 100 breaststroke (1:21.88).
Also, sophomore Hayden Braunreiter had a personal best in the 50 free (:31.56) and freshman Lily Ryan set personal bests in the 200 free (2:28.39) and 500 free (7:03.27). McCann, Leach, Evans and Schoville won the 200 free relay (1:48.63) and 400 free relay (4:07.15).
JANESVILLE PARKER 97,
MADISON EAST 73
200-yard medley relay—Madison East (Audrey Billings, Maia Grant, Lauren Billings, Molly Lenius), 2:17.73. 200 freestyle—Jessen Arambula-Etchell, JP, 2:16.52. 200 individual medley—Kyley Evans, JP, 2:30.39. 50 freestyle—Schoville, JP, ;26.50. 100 butterfly—Katie Leach, JP, 1:10.10. 100 freestyle—Tadyn McCann, JP, :58.81. 500 freestyle—Arambula-Etchell, JP, 6:05.86. 200 freestyle relay—Janesville Parker (McCann, Leach, Evans, Schoville), 1:48.63). 100 backstroke—McCann, JP, 1:06.98. 100 breaststroke—Evans, JP, 1:21.18. 400 freestyle relay—Janesville Parker (Schoville, Leach, Evans, McCann), 4:07.15.
Craig handles Beloit Memorial
BELOIT—Ally Donagan and Dakota Reece both won two individual events and teamed up on two winning relays Friday to lead the Janesville Craig girls swimming team to a victory over Beloit Memorial in both teams' final Big Eight Conference dual meet of the regular season.
"We had 24 (personal) best times," Craig coach Jennifer Punzel wrote in an email. "They are definitely headed in the right direction for this point of the season."
Donagan won the 200-yard individual medley (2:18.26) and the 500 freestyle (5:29.18), and Reece won the 200 free (2:04.16) and 100 breaststroke (1:12.59). The two were joined by Kadence Woods and Izzy Walter to win the 200 medley relay (2:01.04) and the 400 freestyle relay (3:55.67).
Walter won the 100 butterfly (1:07.46) for Craig. Beloit's Kori Burnett won two events and one relay.
JANESVILLE CRAIG 102,
BELOIT MEMORIAL 68
200-yard medley relay—Janesville Craig (Ally Donagan, Kadence Woods, Dakota Reece, Izzy Walter), 2:01.04. 200 freestyle—Reece, JC, 2:04.16. 200 individual medley—Donagan, JC, 2:18.26. 50 freestyle—Kori Burnett, BM, :26.42. 100 butterfly—Walter, JC, 1:07.46. 100 freestyle—Burnett, BM, :58.54. 500 freestyle—Donagan, JC, 5:29.18. 200 freestyle relay—Beloit Memorial (Burnett, Caroline Severson, Kassidy Thomas, Ellie Saladar), 1:51.85. 100 backstroke—Norah Saladar, BM, 1:09.25. 100 breaststroke—Reece, JC, 1:12.59. 400 freestyle relay—Janesville Craig (Donagan, Walter, Woods, Reece), 3:55.67.
Milton tips Craig girls in Cougar Relays
JANESVILLE—A victory in the meet's final event made the ultimate difference on Saturday, giving the Milton girls swimming team the championship of the seven-team Cougar Relays at Craig.
The Cougars took second in the final event, the 400-yard freestyle relay, but Milton's victory gave the Red Hawks a team score of 262 points, two more than Craig's runner-up finish. Elkhorn took third with 196 points and Parker was fifth with 166.
Craig was further hurt by a disqualification in the 200 four-class freestyle relay, an event won by Milton.
"In a competitive meet like this, it's nearly impossible to overcome getting zero points in one event," Craig coach Jennifer Punzel wrote in an email. "As with all sports and life, sometimes officials see things that we do not, and you just have to swallow the call and move on. ... It's a learning experience."
Craig won five of the meet's 12 events, with Milton winning four and Parker two. Craig's Kadence Woods, Ally Donagan and Dakota Reece each swam on three winning relays. Milton's Azia Lynn Koser swam on three winning relays.
COUGAR RELAYS
Team scores—Milton 262; Janesville Craig 260; Elkhorn 196; Rockford (Ill.) Guilford 192; Janesville Parker 166; Madison La Follette 128; Rockford (Ill.) Boylan 120.
Top-three finishers
200-yard medley—1, Craig (Savhanna Stecker, Maya Van Berkum, Dakota Reece, Kendal Richard), 2:02.10; 2, Madison La Follette, 2:06.54; 3, Elkhorn (Rylie Reichert, Joelle Dahlgren, Emma Schoeneberg, Bella Balboni), 2:07.54.
850 distance crescendo—1, Boylan, 8:56.85; 2, Milton (Alyssa Fons, Jade Fladhammer, Azia Lynn Koser, Bailey Ratzburg), 9:01.96; 3, Craig (Abby Young, Aria Clark, Katarina Dries, Natalie Blank), 9:35.21.
400 individual medley—1, Craig (Kadence Woods, Ally Donagan, Dakota Reece), 4:30.17; 2, Guilford, 4:35.80; 3, Boylan, 4:37.15.
200 freestyle—1, Parker (Katie Leach, Tadyn McCann, Amber Schoville, Kyley Evans), 1:48.44; 2, Craig (Kendal Richard, Claire Decker, Aria Clark, Izzy Walter), 1:48.91; 3, Elkhorn (Emma Weinstock, Rylie Reichert, Keira Wallace, Bella Balboni), 1:51.91.
400 medley—1, Milton (Jade Fladhammer, Bailey Ratzburg, Azia Lynn Koser, Alyssa Fons), 4:16.36; 2, Guilford, 4:35.53; 3, Parker (Tadyn McCann, Kyley Evans, Samantha Schumacher, Amber Schoville), 4:39.30.
200 freestyle four-class—1, Milton (Cora Johnson, Allison Kruse, Chelsea Woletz, Adison Slama), 1:57.64; 2, Guilford 1:57.93; 3, Parker (Jessenya Arambula-Etchell, Hayden Braunreiter, Lily Ryan, Amber Schoville), 2:00.50.
300 butterfly—1, Milton (Jade Fladhammer, Bailey Ratzburg, Azia Lynn Koser), 3:14.03; 2, Parker (Samantha Schumacher, Katie Leach, Kyley Evans), 3:32.04; 3, Elkhorn (Joelle Dahlgren, Emma Schoeneberg, Molly Turk), 3:37.40.
500 free crescendo—1, Craig (Abby Young, Kendal Richard, Kadence Woods, Ally Donagan), 5;06.22; 2, Milton (Elise Staff, Alyssa Fons, Cora Johnson, Ella Schultz), 5:10.17; 3, Guilford, 5:37.39.
300 backstroke—1, Parker (Tadyn McCann, Samantha Schumacher, Katie Leach; 2, Elkhorn (Rylie Reichert, Emma Schoeneberg, Bella Balboni), 3:29.01; 3, Craig (Savhanna Stecker, Izzy Walter, Katarina Drews), 3:30.02.
400 freestyle—1, Craig (Aria Clark, Natalie Blank, Kadence Woods, Ally Donagan), 4:03.50; 2, Guilford, 4:07.76; 3, Elkhorn, 4:14.92; 2, Guilford, 4:07.76; 3, Elkhorn (Keira Wallace, Molly Turk, Emma Weinstock, Rylie Reichart), 4:14.92.
300 breaststroke—1, Craig (Maya Van Berkum, Natalie Blank, Dakota Reece); 2, Guilford, 3:55.19; 3, Milton (Chelsea Woletz, Madelyn Schuetz, Cora Johnson), 4:12.23.
400 freestyle—1, Milton (Alyssa Fons, Chelsea Woletz, Ella Staff, Azia Lynn Koser), 3:34.65; 2, Craig (Kendal Richard, Claire Decker, Aria Clark, Lilly Warren), 3:41.21; 3, Parker (Amber Schoville, Samantha Schumacher, Lily Ryan, Katie Leach), 3:46.36.