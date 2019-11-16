MADISON

Danielle Cramer capped off a stellar prep career Saturday by winning two medals at the WIAA Division 1 girls state swimming and diving meet.

The Milton High senior and University of Minnesota recruit finished fourth in the 100 butterfly and fifth in the 100 backstroke.

Milton freshman Bailey Ratzburg also reached the podium after a sixth-place finish in the 200 individual medley.

Brookfield East won the team title with 243 points, with Arrowhead second and Sun Prairie third.

Brookfield East broke the oldest record in Division 1 when its 200 medley relay team won in 1:42.54. The old record was 1:42.71 set in 2005 by Arrowhead.

Sun Prairie's Sophie Fiske won two individual events and anchored the Cardinals' winning 200 and 400 freestyle relay teams.

Division 1

WIAA state meet

At UW Natatorium

TOP 15 TEAM SCORES

Brookfield East 243, Arrowhead 220, Sun Prairie 212.5, Muskego 192, Waukesha South/Mukwonago 146, Middleton 143, Cedarburg 139, Madison West 128, Madison Memorial 118, Neenah 82, Menomonee Falls/Hamilton 79, Verona/Mount Horeb 74, Brookfield Central 70, Milton 60, D.C. Everest 49.5

INDIVIDUAL AND RELAY RESULTS

200 medley relay--1. Brookfield East 1:42.54 (breaks state record of 1:42.71 set by Arrowhead in 2005)

200 freestyle--1. Abby Carlson (Waukesha South/Mukwonago) 1:49.21

200 individual medley--1. Emma Lasecki (Bay Port) 2:00.66; 6. Bailey Ratzburg (Milton) 2:06.89

50 freestyle--1. Sophie Fiske (Sun Prairie) 22.93; 20. Callie Ceshker (Badger) 24.52

100 butterfly--1. Emma Lasecki (Bay Port) 54.21; 4. Danielle Cramer (Milton) 55.55

100 freestyle--1. Fiske (Sun Prairie) 49.82; 21. Ceshker (Badger) 53.65

500 freestyle--1. Sydney Stoll (Arrowhead) 4:54.85

200 freestyle relay--1. Sun Prairie 1:35.20; 14. Badger (Kearyn Brennan, Zoe McNeill, Lauren O'Brien, Ceshker) 1:39.70

100 backstroke--1. Reilly Tiltmann (Brookfield East) 52.88; 5. Cramer (Milton) 55.57

100 breaststroke--1. Lucy Thomas (Brookfield East) 1:02.33; 17. Ratzburg (Milton) 1:06.46

400 relay--1. Sun Prairie 3:25.86; 9. Milton (Cramer, Caroline Burki, Ellie Parker, Ratzburg) 3:32.68; 17. Badger (Brennan, O'Neill, O'Brien, Ceshker) 3:39.91