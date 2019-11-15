While one special high school swimming career is dwindling down in Milton, another one seems ready to blossom.

Senior Danielle Cramer will finish up her prep career at the WIAA state meet Saturday in Madison, while freshman Bailey Ratzburg will swim there for the first time. Cramer and Ratzburg will each swim in two individual races and two relays, with Division 1 competition beginning at 3 p.m. at the University of Wisconsin Natatorium.

“Having Bailey at her first state meet will be exciting,” Cramer said. “My last, her first, it’s sort of like the beginning and the end.”

Cramer, a four-time state qualifier, will swim in the 100-yard backstroke and 100-yard butterfly. Ratzburg will race in the 100-yard breaststroke and 200-yard individual medley.

“I’m not quite sure what to expect,” Ratzburg said. “But I’m hyped to see what I can do on a bigger stage.”

Cramer and Ratzburg will be joined by senior Caroline Burki and junior Eleanor Parker in the 400-yard freestyle relay. In the 200-yard medley relay, Cramer and Ratzburg will team up with Burki and sophomore Azia Lynn Koser.

Cramer, who signed a National Letter of Intent to swim at the University of Minnesota on Wednesday, earned a spot on the podium in the 100-yard backstroke last year at the state meet. She finished fifth with a time of 56.11 seconds.

Cramer also swam in the 200-yard individual medley last season at the state meet, finishing 15th.

“There’s a lot of young talent, but ideally getting on the podium again would be a great thing to have happen,” Cramer said. “My fly has been feeling strong, too. I’m hoping for good finishes in both of them.”

Ratzburg, who went into the sectional meet with a 28-0 record in individual races, finished second in both the 200 IM and 100 breaststroke.

The 400-yard freestyle relay team, which brings back three of its four members from last year’s squad (Cramer, Burki and Parker) that placed 22nd at the state meet, will look to build on its sectional time of 3:34.20, which was good for fourth.

The 200-yard individual medley team of Cramer, Ratzburg, Koser and Burki placed sixth at the sectional with a time of 1:50.29.

Division 2

Whitewater High will be well represented at tonight’s Division 2 state girls swimming meet.

The Whippets have four individual set to compete, along with two relay teams.

Heading the list is Ella Houwers. The junior is the defending state champion and top seed in the 100 breaststroke and also the top seed in the 200 individual medley.

Houwers joins freshman Grace Foucault, junior Amber Krebs and senior Brianna Zimdars in the 200 medley and 200 freestyle relays.

Whitewater coach Gina Foucault said having entrants in six of the 12 events makes for a fun night.

“I think more than anything, the nerves are a little more settled when you’ve got a lot of your teammates on the deck with you,” coach Foucault said. “You’re able to have fun and enjoy the moment more because you’re not focusing so much on just the races.

“And it’s good to have goals and good to have time goals. But ultimately, it’s about racing your best on any given day and that’s what we’re hoping for at state.”

Edgerton High also has a good mix competing tonight at the D2 state meet.

The Crimson Tide have six individual entrants and two relay teams.

Senior Gaby de-Moya Cotter and freshman Jenna Schmitt will both swim in four events, while sophomore Ruby Schieldt and freshman Ella Gorski are in three events.

Schmitt is seeded fourth in the 200 IM, with Houwers earning the top seed.

In Saturday’s Division 1 meet, the Lake Geneva Badger co-op team qualified in two relays and in two individual events.

—John Barry of The Gazette contributed to this article.