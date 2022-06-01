A shorthanded Janesville Craig girls soccer team was no match for Madison Memorial in a WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal game Tuesday.
The fifth-seeded Spartans scored three goals in the two-minute span of the first half and cruised to 5-0 win over the 12th-seeded Cougars.
Craig, which finished 6-9, played without four starters.
“We just don’t have the depth to play with a team like Memorial when we’re down that many players,” Craig coach Casey Berg said. “If it was one or two, it would be much different, but to be down four was too much to overcome.
“But I’m super proud of the effort tonight. Our girls played hard and had a couple of scoring chances early where we could’ve taken the lead.”
Abby Trapp, playing her last game at keeper for Craig, finished with 18 saves.
MADISON MEMORIAL 5, JANESVILLE CRAIG 0
Craig 0 0 — 0
Memorial 3 2 — 5
First Half
M—20:00. M—20:00. M—22:00.
Second Half
M—54:00. M—61:00.
Saves—C: Abby Trapp (18); M: (6).
Waunakee 10, Parker 0—The top-seeded Warriors made quick work of the 16th-seeded Vikings.
“It was a good effort by our ladies,” Parker coach Rudy Cisneros said. “We were able to hold them off for a little over 10 minutes before Waunakee scored their first goal.”
Parker finished the season 0-19.
“Although it’s been a challenging season, this team has learned to live by our mantra: ‘Pressure makes diamonds, and diamonds are forever.’
“I’m proud of our ladies for enduring a grueling schedule and for their willingness to learn how to play the game for the first time,” Cisneros said. “With the core of cour team being freshmen and sophomores, a foundation has now been set for our program to succeed in the years to come.”
