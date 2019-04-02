Verona's girls soccer team got out to a quick start at Janesville Parker on Tuesday night.

The Wildcats scored three goals in the opening five minutes on the way to a 12-0 Big Eight Conference victory.

"They have a lot of technically sound players that made it very difficult for us to adjust," Parker coach Jenna Rosienski said. "We have a lot of things we can work on. One of those things is winning 50-50 balls."

Julia Gilboy scored in the first minute of each half for Verona and added a pair of assists. Mia Hoeve had a hat trick.

"Our players didn't have their heads down afterward," Rosienski said. "They did a great job coming off the field and recognizing that we have things to get better at without giving up."

Parker plays at Racine Park in a nonconference match Friday.

VERONA 12, PARKER 0

Verona;8;4--12

Janesville Parker;0;0--0

First Half

V--Julia Gilboy (Alli Albert), 0:31. V--Hanna Steiner, 2:04. V--Kasey Gilboy, 4:30. V--Anna Burse (Kirstin Poppen), 12:41. V--K. Gilboy (J. Gilboy), 17:21. V--Ava Hoeve (Albert), 22:34. V--Mia Hoeve, 24:46. V--Steiner (Grignon), 42:33.

Second Half

V--J. Gilboy (K. Gilboy), 45:14. V--Hoeve (J. Gilboy), 48:34. V--Hoeve, 52:12. V--Olivia Rawson, 59:38.