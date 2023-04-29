01STOCK_SOCCER

Jaden LeRoy, Casey Hill and Emma Stuart all scored twice in Evansville's 6-0 nonconference girls soccer win over Lake Mills on Friday night.

Hill scored the first two goals for the Blue Devils in the third and 28th minutes, and Stuart scored her first in the 32nd to give her team a 3-0 edge at halftime.

