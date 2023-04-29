Girls soccer Three Blue Devils score twice in Evansville's girls soccer win over Lodi GAZETTE STAFF Apr 29, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jaden LeRoy, Casey Hill and Emma Stuart all scored twice in Evansville's 6-0 nonconference girls soccer win over Lake Mills on Friday night.Hill scored the first two goals for the Blue Devils in the third and 28th minutes, and Stuart scored her first in the 32nd to give her team a 3-0 edge at halftime.LeRoy's goals came next in the 46th and 61st minutes, and Stuart got her second in the 67th minute. Stuart also assisted the first of LeRoy's goals.MacKenna Slater made five saves in the Evansville goal.Watertown Luther Prep 3, Whitewater 1 — Emma Neyhart scored twice for the Phoenix, including the go-ahead goal in the 54th minute.Aquila Palacios netted first for Luther Prep in the 33rd minute, but Mayte Navejas tied the score for Whitewater from the penalty spot in the 52nd.After scoring the go-ahead goal, Neyhart gave her team a little more breathing room in the final minutes with a score in the 77th. Sign up for our Sports Update email newsletter!Get the latest sports news delivered right to your inbox six days a week. SIGN UP NOW SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now